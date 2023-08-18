New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outpatient Care Imaging Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485418/?utm_source=GNW

This study addresses the imaging services trends and challenges seen at various global outpatient imaging sites.



The focus of this study addresses various imaging services provided using modalities such as fixed and portable X-ray and ultrasound devices as well as advanced imaging equipment such as mammography, CT, MRI, C-arm, and molecular imaging delivered in outpatient care settings such as ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), urgent care centers (UCCs), independent diagnostic imaging centers (IDICs), physician offices, at-home imaging, specialty centers (including office-based labs), hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs), and academic centers.



This study analyzes key market trends, challenges, consumer trends, reimbursement trends, M&As, partnerships, market drivers, market restraints, and growth opportunities.



There is a growing shift of imaging services from hospitals to outpatient imaging centers mainly due to the lower costs, better accessibility, and overall better patient convenience.



Hospitals are looking to partner with or acquire non-hospital outpatient imaging centers to limit the loss of their radiology services business.



However, the radiologist shortage is a significant challenge for both hospitals and outpatient imaging centers.



These centers are adopting various strategies to mitigate this, including AI product implementation to optimize radiology workflow as well as using teleradiology services.



This study also analyses the value delivery of radiology services across different outpatient care settings.

