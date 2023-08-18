Protective Cultures: Global Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Cultures - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Protective Cultures is projected to experience substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$352.3 million in 2022, reaching a size of US$1.3 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

The Freeze-Dried segment is projected to have a CAGR of 18.3%, reaching US$834.2 million by the end of the analysis period. The Frozen segment is readjusted to a revised CAGR of 16.3% for the next 8-year period, taking into account the post-pandemic recovery.

The U.S. market for Protective Cultures is estimated at US$95 million in 2022, while China is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.4% to reach a projected market size of US$332 million by 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with projected CAGRs of 12.3% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.

The report features 33 select competitors in the Protective Cultures market, including companies such as Chr. Hansen, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Kerry Group PLC, and others.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy is facing various challenges and crises, including the uncertainties around the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation concerns, and the impact of COVID-19 on economic activity and supply chains. The year 2023 is expected to be tough for most markets, investors, and consumers. However, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability can find opportunities amid the complexities and uncertainties.

In summary, the Protective Cultures market is projected to experience significant growth driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for protective cultures in various applications. Regional markets like China and Europe are expected to show strong growth, and the Freeze-Dried segment is likely to witness notable expansion during the forecast period.

