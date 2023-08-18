Healthcare Virtual Assistants: Global Market Analysis and Business Strategies Report 2023-2030 - Chatbots Anticipated to Experience Massive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Virtual Assistants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a thorough analysis of the global Healthcare Virtual Assistants market, covering recent, current, and future trends in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. The study evaluates annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is expected to witness remarkable growth, with an estimated value of US$1.7 Billion in 2022, projected to reach US$13.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.3%. The post-COVID business landscape is driving the adoption of Healthcare Virtual Assistants, with Smart Speakers projected to record a 32.1% CAGR, reaching US$8.9 Billion. Additionally, Chatbots are anticipated to grow at a 27.7% CAGR for the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis

The U.S. Market: Estimated at US$502.7 Million in 2022, the U.S. Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is expected to witness significant growth. Companies are leveraging advancements in technology to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Estimated at US$502.7 Million in 2022, the U.S. Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is expected to witness significant growth. Companies are leveraging advancements in technology to capitalize on emerging opportunities. China: Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2022 to 2030, China's Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is set to reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion, driven by its expanding economy and increasing demand for virtual healthcare solutions.

Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% from 2022 to 2030, China's Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is set to reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion, driven by its expanding economy and increasing demand for virtual healthcare solutions. Japan and Canada: Japan's market is expected to grow at 26.4%, while Canada's market is projected to grow at 24.5% during 2022-2030, indicating steady growth in the adoption of Healthcare Virtual Assistants in these regions.

Japan's market is expected to grow at 26.4%, while Canada's market is projected to grow at 24.5% during 2022-2030, indicating steady growth in the adoption of Healthcare Virtual Assistants in these regions. Europe (Germany): Germany's Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is forecasted to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR, reflecting a positive outlook for the region.

Select Competitors

The report features 33 key players in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants market, including ADA Digital Health, Amazon, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, CSS Corporation, Egain Corporation, Floatbot.AI, Healthtap, Inc., Infermedica, Kognito Solutions, LLC, Medrespond LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Sensely, Inc., True Image Interactive, Inc., and Verint Systems, Inc.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy faces various challenges and crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflation concerns. Despite these uncertainties, businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability can capitalize on opportunities in the Healthcare Virtual Assistants market. The post-pandemic era offers potential for growth, and companies are leveraging technological advancements to cater to changing consumer preferences.

Conclusion

The Healthcare Virtual Assistants market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of Smart Speakers and Chatbots in the healthcare industry. With advancements in technology and post-pandemic recovery, the market is expected to witness rapid expansion. Businesses operating in this sector can make informed decisions and strategic plans based on the insights provided in this report, enabling them to harness emerging opportunities in the dynamic Healthcare Virtual Assistants market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Healthcare Virtual Assistants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ADA Digital Health

Amazon

Babylon Healthcare Services Limited

CSS Corporation

Egain Corporation

Floatbot.AI

Healthtap, Inc.

Infermedica

Kognito Solutions, LLC

Medrespond LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Sensely, Inc.

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verint Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odtr97

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment