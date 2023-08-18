Global Rabies Diagnostics Market Analysis and Business Strategy Report 2023: Unveiling Growth Prospects and Future Trends to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rabies Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Rabies Diagnostics is expected to witness significant growth. Estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2022, the market is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT) segment is expected to achieve a 7.5% CAGR, reaching US$910.1 Million by the end of the forecast period. The Immunohistochemical Tests segment is projected to grow at a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next eight years.





















This comprehensive market analysis delves into the global Rabies Diagnostics market, examining recent, current, and future trends across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The report offers an independent assessment of annual sales in US$ Thousand from 2022 to 2030, along with the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

The study explores the market through multiple diagnostic methods, such as Fluorescent Antibody Tests (FAT), Immunohistochemical Tests, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examinations, Serology Tests, ELISA/Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography, PCR, and Other Technologies. Each method's sales performance and growth potential in the global market are evaluated.

A 16-year perspective (2014, 2023, and 2030) is provided, offering a percentage breakdown of value sales for each diagnostic method and geographic region. This historical and future trend analysis offers valuable insights for market participants.

Geographically, the U.S. market is estimated at US$416.8 Million in 2022. China, as the second-largest economy in the world, is forecasted to reach US$602.3 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 5.3% and 6.5%, respectively, over the period of 2022 to 2030. Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 6% CAGR within Europe.

Key Competitors in the market include Abbexa Ltd., Aviva Systems Biology Corporation, BioNote, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH, Express Biotech International Inc., Merck KGaA, MyBioSource.com, and Norgen Biotek Corp.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces multiple challenges and crises, including uncertainty surrounding Russia's war on Ukraine, inflation concerns, food and fuel inflation, consumer confidence and spending impact, slower job creation, lower capital expenditure, and potential recessions in developed markets. Additionally, fears of new COVID-19 outbreaks and China's post-pandemic path add to supply chain disruptions and manufacturing concerns. Financial market volatility, trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the pressure to address climate change further compound the complexity of challenges.





















Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

