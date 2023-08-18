Textile Colorant Market to Surpass 10996.54 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increase in Demand for Textiles and Home Decor

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, The textile colorant market industry is experiencing significant growth, which positively impacts the market. There is a growing need for vibrant and durable colored fabrics, with the increasing demand for textiles and fibers in various sectors. In response to this demand, textile manufacturers are increasingly adopting reactive dyes.

Textile dyes are essential chemicals that impart colors or hues to textiles, enhancing their visual appeal and variety. These dyes are incorporated into textiles through absorption, diffusion, or temperature bonding. Various textile dyes are available in the textile colorant market, including direct dyes, reactive dyes, vat dyes, basic dyes, acid dyes, and dispersed dyes. Each type of dye offers unique properties and is suitable for specific textile materials.

Prominent Players in Textile Colorant Market

Huntsman Corporation

Archroma Management LLC

Kiri Industries Limited

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Yorkshire Group plc

Standard Colors Inc.

Colourtex Industries Private Limited

Synthesia a.s.

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd.

Runtu Co. Ltd.

Bezema AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jihua Group Corporation Limited

Hangzhou Jihua Group Company Limited

Colorant Limited

Atul Ltd.

Colourtex GmbH

Liquid Form Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Color's Permanence

Liquid form of textile dyes has emerged as the dominant segment, holding the largest market share in the textile colorant market. Textile dyes are crucial in imparting vibrant and long-lasting colors to textile materials. These dyes are designed to establish a strong chemical bond or physical entrapment within or around the fibre strands, ensuring the color’s permanence.

The market in North America is experiencing growth in the textile colorant market, driven by the strong presence of leading apparel manufacturing companies such as GAP, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Hanes, and Reebok. These brands have a significant market share and contribute to the region's thriving textile industry. Moreover, the growing interest in sports and active lifestyles among consumers in North America has led to an increased demand for technical fabrics.

Azo Dyes Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Usage of Various Textile Applications

Azo dyes segment currently holds the dominant share in the textile colorant market, primarily due to its lower costs and ease of production. Azo dyes are widely used in various textile applications, offering multiple colors and shades. However, concerns regarding the ecological impact of these colorants have arisen, prompting regulatory bodies to take notice.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific have demonstrated significant growth in the textile colorant market, with a valuation of US$ 4.24 billion. It is expected to maintain its dominant market share throughout the forecast period. China is the leading producer of dyes in the region, benefiting from abundant workforce and cost-effective raw materials.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the textile colorant market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Textile Colorant Market

Archroma, a global leader in speciality chemicals, partnered with Panatronix, an Italian company specializing in ultrasonic cleaning for the textile denim sector, in 2022. The partnership's objective is to develop an innovative solution as an alternative to the conventional yarn-washing process, known for its excessive water consumption and contamination.

Recently, Archroma made a significant move by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the Textile Effects business from Huntsman Corporation. This strategic acquisition will further strengthen Archroma's position as a leading provider of speciality chemicals for the textile industry.

Key Questions Answered in Textile Colorant Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

