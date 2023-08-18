New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ostomy Care Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06484394/?utm_source=GNW

The Ostomy Care Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2023 to USD 3.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the ostomy care business, as only the most acute ostomy surgeries were performed following the outbreak. Stoma care is a potentially overlooked aspect of the outbreak, and no specific stoma care recommendations were published during the pandemic. According to the study published by the National Library of Medicine in March 2022, ostomies decreased by 19.5% during the time between March 2020 and February 2021. Thus, the decline in surgeries related to ostomies hampered the market’s growth during the pandemic. However, the demand for ostomy care products required for home care considerably increased during the same period as most of the patients opted for home treatments. Therefore, this factor is expected to maintain the steady growth of the market.



The major factor contributing to the growth of the market studied is the high prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), including ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, and colorectal cancer, resulting in increased ostomy surgery cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) updates from July 2021, an increase of around 70% is expected in colorectal cancer cases across the world by 2030. Furthermore, according to statistics published by GLOBOCAN, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most common type of cancer among the German population, and approximately 57,528 new cases of CRC were reported in Germany in 2021. Additionally, according to statistics provided by GLOBOCAN, approximately 33,815 new cases of colon cancer and 11,951 new deaths were reported in the United Kingdom, increase the demand for ostomy surgeries and devices, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.



The development of efficient and suitable pouching systems and associated accessories, which help to improve the quality of life of ostomy patients, is expected to open up the growth horizons for the studied market over the forecast period. For instance, the company Trio Healthcare launched a silicone-based ostomy seal, Trio Siltac. Trio Ostomy Care is the only company that offers silicone-based ostomy seals. This product aids in preventing leakage and protecting the skin around the stoma. Such technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, an increase in initiatives to raise awareness about ostomy in individuals further propels the growth of the market. According to the United Ostomy Association of America Inc. (UOAA), in October 2021 in the United States, the UOAA was working to improve the quality of ostomy healthcare and promote higher standards of care in all healthcare settings. The organization commemorates World Ostomy Day on the first Saturday of October every year to raise awareness about ostomy care. Such initiatives will create awareness among the general population about stoma care, thereby aiding market growth. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.



However, the risk of skin irritation and infections associated with ostomy products restrains the market studied.



Ostomy Care Market Trends



Ostomy Bags Segment is Expected to Exhibit a Significant Market Growth Over the Forecast Period



Ostomy bags are medical devices used to collect stool or urine. They are most commonly used with urostomies, ileostomies, and colostomies. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of bladder cancer, urinary continence, radiation injury, and spinal cord injuries is a major factor driving the segment.



The demand for these bags has increased over the years due to the increasing incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). For instance, according to the research study by Thomas Joshua Pasvol et al., published in BMC Journal in August 2021, in the United Kingdom, the incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease (CD), and ulcerative colitis (UC) was found to be 28.6, 10.2, and 15.7/100,000 population, respectively. Such a high incidence of these diseases is expected to drive market growth.



The rising number of product launches for ostomy bags is expected to further drive the segment’s growth in the coming future. The introduction of efficient and suitable ostomy bags, which help to improve the quality of life of ostomy patients, is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the segment’s growth. For instance, in June 2021, Pelican Healthcare Ltd., located in Cardiff, strengthened its position as one of the leading manufacturers of disposable stoma devices in the United Kingdom and Ireland healthcare sectors with the introduction of the ModaViostomy bag range. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the studied segment of the ostomy care market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Europe Holds a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do the Same Over the Forecast Period



Europe dominated the ostomy care market and accounted for the largest revenue share owing to factors such as the high numbers of ostomy procedures which are driven by the high prevalence of colon cancer, rectal cancer, and other intestinal diseases.



The region has a high prevalence of various chronic diseases of the intestine, which leads to ostomy procedures. According to a study published in the BMC Health Services Research in October 2020, over 20,000 have undergone ostomy procedures in Portugal. In a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health in August 2020, over 70,000 people undergo ostomy procedures in Spain every year. According to the National Health Service (NHS), in October 2021, over 6,400 permanent colostomy procedures were performed yearly in the United Kingdom. Colorectal cancer has a high prevalence in Europe. According to Digestive Cancer Europe in 2020, colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer in the Europe region, with more than 500,000 cases diagnosed every year in Europe. The market players in the region have also undertaken strategic developments in the area of ostomy care in the region, which further boosts the market. In April 2021, Ireland-based start-up, Ostoform and the United States-based Medline partnered to commercialize Ostoform’s ostomy barrier rings in the United States through the distribution network of Medline.



Thus, the increasing prevalence of rectal/colon cancer and other intestinal diseases is expected to boost the market growth in Europe.



Ostomy Care Industry Overview



The competitors in the market for ostomy care are either adding more features to their existing products or launching new product lines to gain a larger share of the market. Key market players are constantly incorporating technologies that can meet the specific requirements of patients. The studied market consists of several international and local companies that hold the majority of the market shares and are well known, including ALCARE Co., Ltd., Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc., Cymed, and Hollister Inc.



