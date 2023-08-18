Tourette Syndrome Clinical Trial Research Analysis Report 2023: Breakdown by Trial Phase, Trial Status, Trial Counts, End Points, Status, Sponsor Type, and Top Countries

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourette Syndrome Clinical Trial Analysis by Trial Phase, Trial Status, Trial Counts, End Points, Status, Sponsor Type, and Top Countries, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the world of Tourette Syndrome clinical trials, offering a comprehensive snapshot of the landscape. With a focus on providing top-line data, the report sheds light on the clinical trials conducted on Tourette Syndrome, offering an overview of trial numbers and average enrollment across key countries worldwide.

Drawing from a dynamic proprietary database - the Pharma Clinical Trials Database - this report encompasses a wealth of information. It explores disease clinical trials through the lenses of region, country (G7 & E7), trial phase, trial status, end points status, and sponsor type. Moreover, the report highlights prominent drugs that are currently undergoing in-progress trials, revealing insights based on the number of ongoing trials.

Notably, this report serves as a potent tool to enhance decision-making capabilities and craft effective counterstrategies to secure a competitive edge. It is essential to acknowledge that specific sections within the report may be modified or removed based on the availability and relevance of data pertaining to the indicated disease.

This report serves as a beacon for navigating the complex landscape of Tourette Syndrome clinical trials, empowering stakeholders with actionable insights to make informed decisions.

Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

Analyst's Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Tourette Syndrome to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Tourette Syndrome to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Tourette Syndrome Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Emalex Biosciences Inc

Syneos Health Inc

The Lundbeck Foundation

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allucent

