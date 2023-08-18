Global Graphene Electronics: Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Featuring Key Players IBM, Grafoid, GrafTech International & Paragraf Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Electronics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Graphene Electronics Market to Reach $373.4 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphene Electronics estimated at US$67.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Graphene Nano Platelets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.9% CAGR and reach US$153.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Graphene Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.2% CAGR



The Graphene Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$112 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 20.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.

Market Scope

This summary provides an overview of the market analysis for various products, focusing on Graphene Electronics, Other Materials, Consumer Electronics, Data Storage, and Solar Power Generation.

The analysis includes data on annual sales and percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for different geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The data covers the years from 2022 to 2030 and presents an 8-year perspective for the years 2023 and 2030. The tables present valuable insights into the market trends and potential growth prospects for these products in various regions over the specified period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $373.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global



