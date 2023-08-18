Analysis of the Global Office Supplies (Except Paper) Market, 2023-2027: Advancements in Retail Tracking Services is Driving Demand

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Office Supplies (Except Paper) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global office supplies market, excluding paper products, is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years. It is projected to grow from $63.22 billion in 2022 to $66.22 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Over the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% and reach $77.01 billion.

The growth in the office supplies market can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, emerging market growth is playing a significant role in driving demand for office supplies. As economies in various regions develop and grow, businesses and individuals in these regions have a higher demand for office-related products and materials.

Secondly, an increase in disposable income is contributing to the growth of the office supplies market. With higher disposable income, people are more inclined to purchase various types of office supplies for writing and reading purposes.

Technological advancements are also driving trends in the office supplies market. Major companies in the industry are focusing on innovating new technologies to maintain their position and relevance in the market. This includes the launch of office supplies retail tracking services and other technological solutions to cater to consumer needs.

Mergers and acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. For instance, Prosource, a UK-based office supplies manufacturer, acquired VanDyke Inc., a US-based company, to expand its business in the US market.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest region in the office supplies market. However, the report covers multiple regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major players in the global office supplies market include ACCO Brands, Adelaide Hills Stationery, Bulk Office Supply, Euroffice, and Office Depot.

Overall, the market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the office supplies market, providing valuable insights for businesses operating in this sector. It includes information on regional trends, market size, market share, and consumption data. Additionally, it examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical factors on the market. The report aims to assist industry stakeholders in making informed decisions and developing strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the office supplies market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ACCO Brands

Adelaide Hills Stationery

Bulk Office Supply

Euroffice

Office Depot

