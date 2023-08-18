Striim Launches Striim Cloud 4.2, Democratizing High-Performance Data Integration, Streaming, and AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Striim, Inc. announced Striim Cloud 4.2, the latest version of its unified real-time data integration and streaming platform. This new release builds on Striim’s industry-leading capabilities by increasing the number of sources and targets that customers can read from and write to using Striim’s built-in adapters, with over 150 sources and targets now supported. Striim Cloud 4.2 users no longer have to choose between performance and simplicity – Striim uniquely provides both. To get started with Striim’s latest innovative release, visit https://www.striim.com/.



With a few clicks, Striim’s customers can quickly and securely build smart real-time data pipelines to stream trillions of events every day, backed by enterprise-grade scalability, security, and high availability features. Striim Platform’s zero-maintenance, infinitely scalable platform enables customers to digitally transform their businesses by rapidly adopting new cloud models, digitizing legacy systems, and modernizing their application infrastructure.

“With increased interest from our customers in deploying cloud-based data pipelines for real-time streaming analytics, and incorporating AI-based models for in-line event augmentation with generative AI - Striim is the only unified service that has an integrated intelligence engine with a real-time data integration platform,” said Alok Pareek, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering at Striim. “We’re bringing more to our customers at a lower cost: higher performance and scale so that they can continuously expand their data platforms to discover new insights and relationships in their data to accelerate innovation.”

Striim Cloud 4.2 expands on its mission with key features such as:

Private Service Connect for GCP: In this release, with the continuation of security being the founding principle, Striim is the first streaming service to support Google Private Service Connect. Private Service Connect is the most recent industry standard for secure data transfer using a virtual private cloud (VPC) network without ever having to send data over the public internet. Striim has partnered with Google to integrate data transfer through the Private Service Connect interface between all of the GCP sources and targets. Using this feature Striim customers can now configure secure PSC connections to their source and targets intuitively using a simple UI within a minute.

Built-in Resource Management for enterprise customers: Striim Cloud 4.2 offers resource usage policies that offer an increased environment and application uptime based on our experiences of working on thousands of continuous pipeline deployments. The latest release enhances resiliency features to the Metadata Repository for diagnostics and scalability so that Striim platform performance and reliability increases and version upgrade time is further reduced.

New adapters for enhanced data connectivity: Based on customer feedback and market demand, Striim has launched new adapters including a Google Cloud storage reader and a Salesforce Pardot reader. Striim also launched a ServiceNow writer (in addition to its ServiceNowReader) rendering real-time visibility for incident management.

End-to-end integration for ServiceNow: Striim now supports reading and writing to ServiceNow in real-time, allowing you to synchronize data between multiple ServiceNow instances or enrich tickets with external applications and data using Striim’s streaming SQL layer and joins.

Auto-optimizing dynamic PostgreSQL Change Data Capture: Striim has launched a high-performance feature that optimizes mining changes from PostgreSQL. This supports both ultra-large and OLTP transactions with optimal performance and ultra-low latency. Dynamic log mining provides superior performance and uptime for real-time data pipelines from PostgreSQL to cloud data warehouses, Kafka, and other supported targets.

Additional data integration enhancements: Striim has added support to read SQLServer compressed tables with MSJet – a log-based change data capture reader. Striim has enhanced its MongoDB Reader to support change streams and document filtering.

Optimizing cost and performance in Snowflake with Snowpipe Streaming: Striim has launched the industry’s first fully automated data streaming service that leverages Snowpipe Streaming. Striim has benchmarked the performance measuring cost reduction of over 98% while reducing latency to 3 seconds or less. Read our benchmarking whitepaper here .

Enhanced UX, usability, and automation: Customers who use Striim often praise the ease of use and how the simple drag-and-drop functionality gets them up and running within minutes. Striim Cloud 4.2 builds on that ease of use with UI support for console-only features (router and smart alerts), improved application home pages, and additional Schema Evolution enhancements such as support for TRUNCATE DDL.

Advanced security provides peace of mind: With Striim Cloud 4.2, customers can rest assured they are provided with our most advanced security features. In addition to our existing security features, Striim now offers OAuth support when writing to Snowflake and Databricks which meets the security requirements of enterprise infosec teams. For Google Cloud customers, Striim Cloud 4.2 extends Striim Vault to Google Secrets Manager.

Striim Cloud 4.2 is available today. Interested enterprise customers can learn more about the latest features here in the Striim Cloud 4.2 release notes.

About Striim

Striim, Inc. is the only supplier of unified, real-time data streaming and integration for analytics and operations in the Digital Economy. Striim Platform and Striim Cloud make it easy to continuously ingest, process, and deliver high volumes of real-time data from diverse sources (both on-premises or in the cloud) to support multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers it to virtually any target on-premises or in the cloud with sub-second latency enabling real-time operations and analytics. For more information, visit www.striim.com, read our blog at www.striim.com/blog, follow @striimteam, or download the Striim platform.

