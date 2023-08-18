Connected Aircraft Industry Analysis 2023-2027: Acquisitions & Partnerships Shaping the Global Market Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Aircraft Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected aircraft market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2022 to 2023. The market is expected to reach $12.31 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16%.

The primary driver of this growth is the increase in air passenger travel. As air travel continues to gain popularity and demand for flights rises, airline companies are expanding their fleets to accommodate the needs of passengers. The growth in air passenger travel is expected to drive the adoption of connected aircraft solutions, which offer various benefits such as enhanced communication, data collection, and optimization of flight operations. According to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air travel is projected to steadily recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching 111% of 2019 levels by 2025.

Technological advancement is another key trend in the connected aircraft market. Major companies in the industry are focusing on developing new and innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position. For example, Universal Avionics launched its connectivity ecosystem technology, allowing aircraft pilots to connect Apple iPads to the flight management system. This technology enables seamless two-way communication, data collection, and system optimization, enhancing flight analytics and aircraft operations.

Acquisitions and partnerships are also shaping the market landscape. In November 2021, Collins Aerospace, a US-based aerospace company, acquired FlightAware to turn customers' data into value and provide connected aviation solutions. Such collaborations are expected to boost the adoption of connected aircraft solutions.

North America currently holds the largest market share in the connected aircraft market, and it is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. However, the market covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the connected aircraft market include Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inflight Internet Company, Thales Group, Inmarsat, Collins Aerospace, Viasat Inc., BAE Systems, The Boeing Company plc, Airbus SE, Bombardier Aviation, Kontron AG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Nelco Ltd., Eutelsat S.A., and Zodiac Aerospace.

Overall, the connected aircraft market is poised for significant growth driven by the increasing demand for air travel and continuous technological advancements in the aviation industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16% Regions Covered Global

