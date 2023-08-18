Cannabinoids Market is Anticipated to Attain US$ 154.2 Billion at a CAGR of 22.2% by 2031: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Legalization of medical marijuana (cannabis-based medicines) in several countries around the globe is anticipated to propel cannabinoids market development over the next few years.



Drug developers and biotechnology companies are focusing on clinical trials and production of cannabinoid-based products due to several therapeutic advantages. They are making significant R&D investments in the development of propriety cannabis ingredients to cater to demand for novel cannabinoids.

The biotech company Glow LifeTech Corp., for instance, has recently added water-soluble cannabis ingredients to its product portfolio in the cannabinoids market, which it hopes would help in expanding its geographical presence in Canada.

Surge in worldwide awareness about the health and wellness benefits of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) is a key trend expected to augment the market outlook. The global cannabinoids market was valued at US$ 22.1 Bn in 2021 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84810

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 22.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 154.2 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 22.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 190 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Mylan N.V. (Viatris, Inc.), Alkem Labs, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Tilray, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, The Cronos GroupRainwear USA, Aashi Group, Other Key Players

Key Findings of Study

Considerable Usage of Medical Cannabidiol (CBD) Products for Treatment of Pain

Recent market trends indicate that the usage of CBD in the medical cannabis industry is growing rapidly. Research on medical usage of cannabis for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, certain cases of treatment-resistant epilepsy, and chronic pain is fueling market development.

Demand for CBD products in the cannabinoids market stems from increase in awareness about the anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic benefits among the prospective consumer.

Ongoing animal studies on utilizing novel CBD formulations for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain presents lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the cannabinoids industry. In this regard, they are conducting studies on assessing pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic interactions of many cannabinoids in order to develop products with good safety profile in the patient population.

The cannabidiol product type segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021. Increase in availability of cannabidiol products over-the-counter is anticipated to strengthen the segment in the next few years. Approvals of a number of drugs containing individual CBDs by the U.S. FDA is broadening the market outlook.

For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84810<ype=S

Rise in Demand for Non-medical CBD

The non-medical use application segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021. Significant demand for CBD edibles, comprising gummies, drinks, mints, and (cooking) oil, is offering considerable revenue opportunities to companies in the cannabinoids market. Rapid utilization of hemp extracts in a range of industries, such as food, agriculture, cosmetics, and textile, is anticipated to accelerate market development in the near future.

Significant Availability of Cannabinoid Products in Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the major share of the global cannabinoids market in 2021. The segment is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of around 22.2% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in number of retail pharmacies & stores that sell CBD products is expected to create significant opportunities for market players. Rise in demand for cannabis-based products and cannabinoids that are used off license for a range of medicinal purposes is expected to augment the market size.

Key Growth Drivers of Cannabinoids Market

Rapid increase in awareness about health benefits of cannabis is a key driver of the global cannabinoids market



Ease of access of CBD products through online channels is a key factor anticipated to propel the market



Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the leading market share in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031. Substantial demand for medical cannabis for the treatment of chronic conditions, such as chronic bronchitis, multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain, in the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to bolster the market in North America. Ongoing R&D activities in CBD-based medicines is likely to augment the market development.

The market in Europe is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 37% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in legalization of possession and cultivation of cannabis in Europe is anticipated to augment the market value in the region. Legislations that promote recreational usage of cannabis are expected to favor the market development. Companies in the region are focusing on commercialization of non-medicinal CBD products.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=84810

Competition Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on R&D activities to stay ahead of their competitors. Key players operating in the market are

Mylan N.V.

Alkem Labs

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Tilray, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The Cronos Group



Segmentation

The global cannabinoids market is segmented based on

Product Type

Cannabidiol

Cannabinol

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others

Application

Medicinal Use Chronic Pain Neurological Disorders Management Oncology Others

Non-medical Use

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Read More Related Reports:

Demand for Medical Cannabis - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

Medical Loupes Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Medical Simulation Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com