Worldwide Mango Industry Insights and Outlook 2023-2027: Rapid Growth in e-Commerce and Introduction of Multi-Purpose Processing Machines Driving the Market at a CAGR of 7.1%

The global mango market is expected to grow from $60.52 billion in 2022 to $63.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The market is expected to reach $8.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The rapid growth in e-commerce supports the growth of the mango market. For example, in June 2021, Skholla.in, an Indian online store for groceries, fruits and vegetables, has announced Mango Festival Sale, bringing over popular mango varieties fresh from the farms of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, to satisfy mango lovers. Thus, the rapid growth in e-commerce supports the growth of the market.



The introduction of multi-purpose processing machines has been a major trend for the mango processing market worldwide. In September 2022, ZTi Smart Machines, a Dutch manufacturer of fruit and vegetable processing equipment, used their technology and innovation results in machinery that lowers human repetitious effort and makes operations easier, safer, more sustainable, efficient, and cost effective. This procedure is fairly rapid, with the machine capable of processing up to 20 mangoes each minute.



In May 2022, Sri Lanka based conglomerate company, Diesel and Motor Engineering PLC (DIMO) paid INR 450 million ($5.47 million) for Tropical Health Food Ltd., a fruit and vegetable export company. The company is in the business of processing and preparing fruits and vegetables for export. DIMO has purchased 94.45% of the firm from its German owner. DIMO's agriculture business comprises agri-machinery import, sale, and after-sales services, as well as the import, processing, and distribution of agro chemicals, seeds, and fertilizer, as well as the import, production, processing, and sale of agricultural seeds. Tropical Health Food (Pvt) Ltd was founded in 1994 with the goal of processing and exporting organic foods to the European market. The company was a Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) authorized project with 100% foreign investment from Germany.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the mango market in 2022. The regions covered in mango report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Mango Market Characteristics

3. Mango Market Trends and Strategies

4. Mango Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mango Market Size and Growth

6. Mango Market Segmentation

7. Mango Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Mango Market

9. China Mango Market

10. India Mango Market

11. Japan Mango Market

12. Australia Mango Market

13. Indonesia Mango Market

14. South Korea Mango Market

15. Western Europe Mango Market

16. UK Mango Market

17. Germany Mango Market

18. France Mango Market

19. Eastern Europe Mango Market

20. Russia Mango Market

21. North America Mango Market

22. USA Mango Market

23. South America Mango Market

24. Brazil Mango Market

25. Middle East Mango Market

26. Africa Mango Market

27. Mango Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Mango Market

29. Mango Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Fresh Del Monte

Capricorn Food Products India Ltd.

Del Monte Foods

Freshmax Group

ABC Fruits

GG And Z Impe Group Pty. Ltd.

Allianz1 Globe Groups

Carabao mangoes

Ngowe Mango

Fundo Los Paltos

Frutecer

Sun Tropical Foods LLC

Caquin Trading Inc.

Diazteca

Aseptic Fruit Purees

Polish Mango

The Hortex company

Fruitland Company

Raw Exports Ltd.

Dohler

The Old English Trading Company Ltd.

Weifang Alice Food Co. Ltd.

Shouguang Vegetable and Food Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Tradelink International

Energetic Overseas

Aavaith international

Arham Agro Exports

Harshad Mango Products Private Limited

J. J Agro Industry

