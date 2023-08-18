Aviation Blockchain Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aviation Blockchain Market by End Market (Airports, Airlines, MRO, Manufacturers, Lessors), Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance, Cargo & Baggage Tracking), Deployment, Function, Region", Increased traceability and transparency, multivariate applications of blockchain, and reduction in cost and transactional complexities are some of the key drivers influencing the growth of the aviation blockchain market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175218087

Key Market Players in Aviation Blockchain Market

Microsoft Corporation (US),

IBM (US),

Zamna Technologies (UK),

Aeron Labs (Belize),

Winding Tree (Switzerland),

Volantio Inc (US),

Filament (US),

Infosys (India),

Insolar Technologies (Switzerland),

Leewayhertz Technologies (US),

Moog Inc. (US.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Aviation Blockchain Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

109 – Tables

32 – Figures

166 – Pages

The Aviation Blockchain Market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The aviation blockchain market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. Increasing the adoption of technology by airlines and airports in this region is one of the major factors impacting the growth rate of this region. The presence of key market players and major airports are the main factors driving the growth of the North American aviation blockchain market.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=175218087

By end market, the airlines segment is estimated to lead the aviation blockchain market

The airlines segment is estimated to lead the aviation blockchain market. Aircraft being stationed on the ground for a longer period is a major concern for the airline as they operate within a limited profit margin and thus, it can incur operational losses. The accurate view of an aircraft configuration and maintenance could help reduce costs and losses related to downtime and unplanned maintenance. Thus, these losses can be avoided by leveraging blockchain technology.

This research report categorizes the aviation blockchain market based on end market, application, function, deployment, and region.

By End Market:

Airports

Airlines

MRO

Manufacturers

Lessors

By Application:

Passenger Identity Management

Cargo & Baggage Tracking

Flight & Crew Data Management

Frequent Flyer Programs

Smart Contract

Travel Insurance

E-ticketing & Ticket Tokenization

Aircraft Refueling

Airline Revenue Sharing

Leasing

Supply Chain Management

Parts Tracking

Parts Health Monitoring

Inventory Management

Aircraft Maintenance

By Deployment:

Public

Private

Hybrid

By function:

Record-keeping

Transactions

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the aviation blockchain market during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Australia are considered for the study. This region is estimated to lead the aviation blockchain market in 2019. China is projected to leads the aviation blockchain market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Blockchain helps create transparent and decentralized business processes. Airports in countries such as Malaysia have implemented blockchain into their operations. For instance, facial biometrics are used by Malaysian Airports from booking to boarding, to identify air passengers. The transportation and trading hubs, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, provide additional opportunities for the adoption of blockchain. The presence of leading aviation blockchain companies in Asia Pacific includes AVINOC Ltd (Hong Kong), Infosys (India), Quillhash Technologies (India), and SkyBuys (Australia).

Related Reports:

Smart Airports Market by System, Application ( Landside, Terminal Side, and Airside), Airport Size ( Small, Medium, and Large), End Market, Airport Technology ( Airport 2.0 , Airport 3.0 and Airport 4.0), Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027