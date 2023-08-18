Global AI in Clinical Trials Market Overview 2023-2035: AI Integration Offers Hope in Streamlining Drug Development

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Trials Market: Software and Service Providers - Distribution by Trial Phase, Target Therapeutic Area, End-user and Key Geographical Regions, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in clinical trials market is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2023, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period. Clinical trials are an essential part of drug development, but they are known for being time-consuming and costly, with a relatively low success rate. It is estimated that a drug takes around 10 years and over $2.5 billion in capital investment before reaching the market, with clinical trials accounting for nearly 50% of the time and capital expenditure during drug development.

The success rate of drug candidates advancing from clinical trials to obtaining marketing approval has remained relatively constant at approximately 10% - 20% over the past few decades. Various factors contribute to clinical stage intervention failure, such as inadequate study design, incomplete patient recruitment, improper subject stratification, and high rates of clinical trial participant attrition. To overcome these challenges and streamline the clinical trial process, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are turning to innovative solutions and strategies, one of which involves integrating AI in drug development.

AI has the potential to revolutionize traditional methods in clinical trials by helping to integrate and analyze large volumes of data, optimizing future research initiatives, and addressing issues related to trial design, patient recruitment and retention, site selection, data interpretation, and treatment evaluation. The ability of AI to automate and streamline labor-intensive tasks, improve decision-making processes, and identify patterns and trends in complex datasets has garnered significant attention and interest from stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry.

The rising interest in AI in clinical trials is evidenced by the significant investment in the field. In the first nine months of 2021, more than $20 billion was invested in AI companies focused on healthcare, surpassing the prior year's investment of approximately $15 billion. This influx of investment indicates healthy growth potential for the AI in clinical trials market during the forecast period.

The current market landscape includes around 130 players with expertise in providing various AI software and services to streamline clinical studies. About 80% of these companies focus on leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms to minimize data-based errors and access multiple data points simultaneously. Stakeholders have been forming partnerships and collaborations related to AI in clinical trials with other industry/non-industry players to expand their capabilities and build comprehensive product/service portfolios.

Overall, the AI in clinical trials market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for AI solutions to improve patient recruitment, clinical data analysis, and overall trial efficiency. Oncological disorders are likely to be at the forefront of adopting AI solutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to hold the majority share in the AI in clinical trials market.

Scope of the Report

The market report presents an in-depth analysis of the various firms / organizations that are engaged in this market, across different segments. The research report presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this market, across different geographies.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current market size, opportunity and the future growth potential of AI in clinical trials market, over the forecast period. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the forecast period, 2023-2035. Additionally, historical trends of the market have also been presented for the time period, 2018-2022.

Further, year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as trial phase (phase I, phase II and phase III), target therapeutic area (cardiovascular disorders, CNS disorders, infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, oncological disorders and other disorders), end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end-users) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to the model, the analyst has provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market growth.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with stakeholders in this industry.

The report also features detailed transcripts of interviews held with various industry stakeholders:

Danielle Ralic (Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Ancora.ai)

Wout Brusselaers (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Deep 6 AI)

Dimitrios Skaltsas (Co-Founder and Executive Director, Intelligencia)

R. A. Bavasso (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, nQ Medical)

Grazia Mohren (Head of Marketing), Michael Shipton (Chief Commercial Officer), Darcy Forman (Chief Delivery Officer), Troy Bryenton (Chief Technology Officer, Science 37)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.3. Subfields of AI

3.4. Applications of AI in Healthcare

3.4.1. Drug Discovery

3.4.2. Drug Manufacturing

3.4.3. Marketing

3.4.4. Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.5. Clinical Trials

3.5. Applications of AI in Clinical Trials

3.6. Challenges Associated with the Adoption of AI

3.7. Future Perspective

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. AI in Clinical Trials: AI Software and Service Providers Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters (Region)

4.2.5. Analysis by Key Offering(s)

4.2.6. Analysis by Business Model(s)

4.2.7. Analysis by Deployment Option(s)

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of AI Technology

4.2.9. Analysis by Application Area(s)

4.2.10. Analysis by Potential End-user(s)

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. AiCure

5.3. Antidote Technologies

5.4. Deep 6 AI

5.5. Innoplexus

5.6. IQVIA

5.7. Median Technologies

5.8. Medidata

5.9. Mendel.ai

5.10. Phesi

5.11. Saama Technologies

5.12. Signant Health

5.13. Trials.ai

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. AI in Clinical Trials

6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.3.2. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled

6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Phase

6.3.4. Analysis by Trial Status

6.3.5. Analysis by Trial Registration Year and Status

6.3.6. Analysis by Type of Sponsor

6.3.7. Analysis by Patient Gender

6.3.8. Analysis by Patient Age

6.3.9. Word Cloud Analysis: Emerging Focus Areas

6.3.10. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

6.3.11. Analysis by Study Design

6.3.12. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

6.3.13. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography

6.3.14. Analysis of Clinical Trials by Geography and Trial Status

6.3.15. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Geography and Trial Registration Year

6.3.16. Analysis of Patients Enrolled by Geography and Trial Status

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Partnership Models

7.3. AI in Clinical Trials: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

7.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

7.3.4. Analysis by Application Area

7.3.5. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partner

7.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

7.3.8. Analysis by Geography

8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Types of Funding

8.3. AI in Clinical Trials: List of Funding and Investments

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Funding

8.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Funding and Amount Invested

8.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Raised and Number of Funding Instances

8.3.6. Leading Investors: Analysis by Number of Funding Instances

8.3.7. Analysis of Amount Invested by Geography

8.3.8. Analysis of Number of Funding Instances by Geography

8.4. Concluding Remarks

9. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Analysis by Year of Initiative

9.4. Analysis by Type of Initiative

9.5. Analysis by Application Area of AI

9.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

9.7. Benchmarking Analysis: Big Pharma Players

10. AI IN CLINICAL TRIALS: USE CASES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Use Case 1: Collaboration between Roche and AiCure

10.2.1. Roche

10.2.2. AiCure

10.2.3. Business Needs

10.2.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

10.3. Use Case 2: Collaboration between Takeda and AiCure

10.3.1. Takeda

10.3.2. AiCure

10.3.3. Business Needs

10.3.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

10.4. Use Case 3: Collaboration between Teva Pharmaceuticals and Intel

10.4.1. Teva Pharmaceuticals

10.4.2. Intel

10.4.3. Business Needs

10.4.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

10.5. Use Case 4: Collaboration between Unnamed Pharmaceutical Company and Antidote

10.5.1. Antidote

10.5.2. Business Needs

10.5.3. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

10.6. Use Case 5: Collaboration between Unnamed Pharmaceutical Company and Cognizant

10.6.1. Cognizant

10.6.2. Business Needs

10.6.3. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Offered

10.7. Use Case 6: Collaboration between Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Deep 6 AI

10.7.1. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

10.7.2. Deep 6 AI

10.7.3. Business Needs

10.7.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Offered

10.8. Use Case 7: Collaboration between GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and PathAI

10.8.1. PathAI

10.8.2. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

10.8.3. Business Needs

10.8.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

10.9. Use Case 8: Collaboration between Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Concert AI

10.9.1. Concert AI

10.9.2. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

10.9.3. Business Needs

10.9.4. Objectives Achieved and Solutions Provided

11. VALUE CREATION FRAMEWORK: A STRATEGIC GUIDE TO ADDRESS UNMET NEEDS IN CLINICAL TRIALS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Unmet Needs in Clinical Trials

11.3. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.4. Key Tools / Technologies

11.4.1. Blockchain

11.4.2. Big Data Analytics

11.4.3. Real-world Evidence

11.4.4. Digital Twins

11.4.5. Cloud Computing

11.4.6. Internet of Things (IoT)

11.5. Trends in Research Activity

11.6. Trends in Intellectual Capital

11.7. Extent of Innovation versus Associated Risks

11.8. Results and Discussion

11.9. Summary

12. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

12.3. Overall Cost Saving Potential of AI in Clinical Trials, 2023-2035

12.3.1. Cost Saving Potential in Phase I Clinical Trials, 2023-2035

12.3.2. Cost Saving Potential in Phase II Clinical Trials, 2023-2035

12.3.3. Cost Saving Potential in Phase III Clinical Trials, 2023-2035

12.3.4. Cost Saving Potential in Patient Recruitment, 2023-2035

12.3.5. Cost Saving Potential in Patient Retention, 2023-2035

12.3.6. Cost Saving Potential in Staffing and Administration, 2023-2035

12.3.7. Cost Saving Potential in Site Monitoring, 2023-2035

12.3.8. Cost Saving Potential in Source Data Verification, 2023-2035

12.3.9. Cost Saving Potential in Other Procedures, 2023-2035

13. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

13.3. Global AI in Clinical Trials Market, 2023-2035

13.3.1. AI in Clinical Trials Market: Distribution by Trial Phase, 2023 and 2035

13.3.2. AI in Clinical Trials Market: Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, 2023 and 2035

13.3.3. AI in Clinical Trials Market: Distribution by End-user, 2023 and 2035

13.3.4. AI in Clinical Trials Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2023 and 2035

14. CONCLUSION

15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Ancora.ai

15.2.1. Company Snapshot

15.2.2. Interview Transcript: Danielle Ralic, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer

15.3. Deep 6 AI

15.3.1. Company Snapshot

15.3.2. Interview Transcript: Wout Brusselaers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

15.4. Intelligencia

15.4.1. Company Snapshot

15.4.2. Interview Transcript: Dimitrios Skaltsas, Co-Founder and Executive Director

15.5. nQ Medical

15.5.1. Company Snapshot

15.5.2. Interview Transcript: R. A. Bavasso, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

15.6. Science 37

15.6.1. Company Snapshot

15.6.2. Interview Transcript: Grazia Mohren (Head of Marketing), Michael Shipton (Chief Commercial Officer), Darcy Forman (Chief Delivery Officer), Troy Bryenton (Chief Technology Officer)

16. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

17. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

