Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The Enterprise Metadata Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 9.52 billion in 2023 to USD 25.93 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.18% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Metadata management continues to grow in demand, augmented by innovation and improved execution addressing the needs of automation across multiple business processes and increasing volumes of customer and business data.



With the rising adoption of technologies like "blockchain"and "IOT,"the deployment of metadata management is expected to witness a new trend by opening new ways of applications. Enterprise metadata management has a massive scope in blockchain technology, which is increasingly adopted in every industry, as it helps manage and secure the Metadata generated and stored. Hence, the enterprise metadata management market is expected to grow significantly.



The metadata solutions have become a crucial part of the Big Data ecosystem owing to increased digitalization. Due to digitalization, businesses are generating a large amount of data, as the number of nodes generating data has increased drastically.



Moreover, The growth in data generation has been astronomical, due to which it has become difficult for the traditional system to manage them. This has further aided in shifting toward enterprise metadata management systems, which are being deployed on-primes and in the Cloud.



Information consistency across many channels becomes challenging for business users and IT. The lack of a shared repository to find a single repository containing all of the environment’s Metadata might hamper the market’s growth.



The globe was at serious risk of experiencing more severe supply chain pain, manufacturing disruptions, and severely impacted manufacture, distribution, and sales products in market sales because of fears of COVID outbreaks and China’s uncertain post-pandemic path.



Enterprise Metadata Management Market Trends



Media & Entertainment Segment Drives the Market Growth



Due to the significant changes in media consumption over time, the media and entertainment business is currently changing. The change resulted from media content moving online. Consumers can now access material at any time and from any location.



The most important aspect of a streaming platform is metadata management. It allows the service to link content descriptions, structure it to include clips and images, provide and restrict access, monetize it, handle transcoding between different formats, and break the process to have ads.



A media platform’s ability to properly manage metadata searches will determine how long users stay on the platform and how easily they can access relevant material, which will likely impact profits directly.



Furthermore, resource efficiency, business intelligence, production documentation, lifetime extension, context creation, enhanced relevance, and increased relevance are metadata management’s critical components of media streaming.



The most critical component of media material is the metadata, Which is the essential component. Enterprise metadata management is at the core of media platforms’ plans for boosting their profitability. Metadata management’s primary function may be to tackle integration problems or data governance. The main force behind content monetization may be metadata management, which can liberate the content’s full potential.



North America to Account for a Significant Market Share



Due to consumers’ and enterprises’ early adoption of analytics tools, North America is currently dominating the global market for corporate metadata management.



The region has seen significant adoption of cloud-based and on-premises data management and governance systems in most industries.



Enterprise metadata management is flourishing in the region due to increased investments and profits in the Big Data and analytics sectors. The five potential and leading industries anticipated to invest the most heavily in North America’s big data and analytics solutions are banking, telecommunications, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, federal/central government, and professional services.



In addition, the market is anticipated to increase due to factors like the increasing penetration rate in the healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and BFSI verticals.



Also, a massive volume of data is produced from many sources due to the region’s growing digitalization tendencies and increased use of smart devices, necessitating the creation of tools and services for data and metadata management. The region’s exponential surge in data proliferation forces enterprises to use metadata management systems.



Enterprise Metadata Management Industry Overview



The Enterprise Metadata Management market comprises prominent vendors such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Alation Inc., Alex Solutions, Global IDs Corporation, Smart Logic Semaphore Inc., and others. There is intense competition between the players, but none is driving the market, which makes the enterprise metadata management market concentration low.



In September 2022, Alation Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Fivetran, one of the global leaders in modern data integration, that enables joint customers to find and understand the full context of their data in the contemporary data stack. The strategic partnership provides shared customers visibility into enterprise data as it moves through Fivetran-managed pipelines. Fivetran enables data and analytics teams to securely and efficiently move data from operational systems to analytics platforms. Alation enhances visibility into the data to speed pipeline development, ensuring users understand the wealth of information available and can derive insights from it.



In April 2022, Adaptive, Inc announced the collaboration with Spark Compass; Spark Compass platform and its event-action communication structure, we will be able to bring added value to our current and future clients by providing an authoritative single-point-of –truth for enhanced governance and audit-ability coupled with improved AI and communications to various data-centric sources of data and companies will bring their combined solutions to the Sports Tech, AI and machine learning markets, Fin-tech, Energy, Retail, Government and Advanced Banking Technologies markets on a global scale. Combining the capabilities offered by both companies will benefit their clients and partners.



