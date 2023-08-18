Global Rain Gutter Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Key Players Featured include Almesco Limited, Englert Inc., Gibraltar Industries Inc., and The Alumasc Group PLC

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rain Gutter Market by Type (Fascia Gutters, Half-Round Gutters, K-Style Gutters), Material Type (Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel), Application - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rain Gutter Market size was estimated at USD 7.58 billion in 2022, USD 7.97 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.21% to reach USD 11.39 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

  • Based on Type, the market is studied across Fascia Gutters, Half-Round Gutters, K-Style Gutters, Seamless Gutters, and Sectional Gutters. K-Style Gutters commanded the largest market share of 27.79% in 2022, followed by Sectional Gutters.
  • Based on Material Type, the market is studied across Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, and Vinyl. Aluminum commanded the largest market share of 29.83% in 2022, followed by Steel.
  • Based on Application, the market is studied across Commercial and Residential. Residential commanded the largest market share of 49.29% in 2022, followed by Commercial.
  • The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest market share of 39.29% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
  2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
  3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
  4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
  5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
  6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Repair and Maintenance Activities due to Drastic Weather Conditions
  • Attractive Growth of the Construction Industry
  • Raised Need for Rainwater Harvesting Accompanied by Health & Safety Issues

Restraints

  • Lack of Skilled Labor

Opportunities

  • Growing Construction and Increasing Re-Roofing Activities Across Emerging Economies
  • Modification in Rain Gutter's Design and Material

Challenges

  • Fluctuation in Rain Gutter Material Cost

Competitive Portfolio

  • Almesco Limited
  • American Sheet Metal
  • BMI Group
  • City Sheet Metal Co. Ltd.
  • Cornerstone Building Brands
  • Englert Inc.
  • EP FABTECH
  • FIRST Corporation, S.r.l.
  • Gibraltar Industries Inc.
  • Guttercrest Inc.
  • Hebei Hollyland Co., Ltd.
  • KMEW Co., Ltd.
  • Lindab AB
  • Nuoran Group
  • Omnimax International, LLC
  • Precision Gutters Ltd.
  • Rheinzink GmbH & Co KG
  • Royal Building Products
  • Schluter Systems LP
  • Senox Corporation
  • Skyline Enterprises, Inc.
  • Spectra Gutter Systems
  • STABILIT
  • The Alumasc Group PLC
  • The Fiberglass Gutter Company
  • Thompson-Mathis Metal Manufacturing
  • Trim-Lok, Inc.


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages192
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$7.97 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$11.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal



