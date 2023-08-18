Global Aircraft Communication Market Size Poised to Exceed $16.78 Billion by 2030 with a Remarkable CAGR of 9.40% | Skyrocketing Growth

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aircraft Communication Market: By System (Audio Integrating Systems, Radio Tuning Systems, And Communication Radios), By Connectivity (SATCOM, Very-High Frequency, And High-Frequency), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Communication Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 8.21 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 16.78 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.40% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Aircraft Communication? How big is the Aircraft Communication Industry?

Aircraft Communication Report Coverage & Overview:

Aircraft communication serves as the conduit through which aircraft crews establish connections with both other aircraft and personnel on the ground to convey essential information. Its purpose is to ensure the smooth functioning of aircraft operations both in the air and on the ground. Additionally, aircraft communication plays a pivotal role in reducing the likelihood of airborne collisions. Notably, this form of communication relies on electronic elements and diverse subsystems. It encompasses the integration of radio tuning mechanisms, static discharge controls, audio integration systems, cockpit voice recording, and communication radios.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/aircraft-communication-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 218+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Aircraft Communication Market: Growth Dynamics

The global market landscape is set to be influenced by an upsurge in demand for VHF communication and satellite communication.

The proliferation of software-defined radio in aircraft, particularly for satellite-based communication, has notably catalyzed the expansion of the global aircraft communication market. A multitude of vendors are embracing innovative technologies like VHF radio systems, air traffic management systems, and wireless communication systems, driving the projected growth of the aircraft communication market in the coming years. The proliferation of drones, their increased production and incorporation across various sectors for tasks such as monitoring, navigation, and surveillance, has significantly bolstered the worldwide popularity of aircraft communication services.

Key aircraft manufacturers are shifting their focus towards advanced systems, such as commercial off-the-shelf solutions, UAV communications, and IP version 6 systems. These strategic moves are poised to steer the trajectory of global aircraft communication market trends. Simultaneously, heightened investments in research activities aimed at developing technologically sophisticated communication tools are poised to stimulate market growth on a global scale. The introduction of new aircraft services will play a pivotal role in positively influencing the global market's expansion. An illustrative example is the July 2023 launch of the Iridium Certus® aviation commercial service by Iridium Communications Inc., a prominent provider of voice and data satellite communications. This endeavor aims to enhance aircraft voice and data capabilities while elevating overall aircraft connectivity standards.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/aircraft-communication-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.21 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 16.78 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.40% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players SARIA International GmbH, Becker Avionics, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Cobham Plc, Raytheon Company, L3 Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Viasat Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, CUONICS GmbH, United Technologies Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit System, B&E Antec Company, Harris Corporation, Airbus SE, BAE Systems, Iridium Communications Inc., Elmako GmbH & Co.KG, and Honeywell International Inc. Key Segment By System, By Connectivity, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Aircraft Communication Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global aircraft communication market is sectored into system, connectivity, and region.

In system terms, There are three distinct submarkets that make up the global market for aviation communication: communication radios, audio integrating systems, and radio tuning systems. In addition to this, it is expected that the communication radios category, which held over 36% of the global market share in 2022, will record the largest gains in the years that are to come. It is possible that an increase in the usage of communication radios in military and defence aircraft, commercial aircraft, and business aircraft will be the driving force behind the expansion of this market segment over the next several years. According to what has been reported, these goods make use of high-frequency and very high-frequency transceivers, which are employed for operations involving long-range voice transmission.

Based on connectivity, SATCOM, high-frequency, and very-high-frequency communication are the three sub-industries that make up the overall aircraft communication market. In addition to this, the SATCOM segment, which accounted for a notable portion of the global industry share in 2022, is poised to achieve segmental domination in the years that will follow. It's possible that the widespread use of satellite-based voice and data communication services in the aviation industry was the driving force behind the segment's rise during the course of the evaluation period.

The global Aircraft Communication market is segmented as follows:

By System

Audio Integrating Systems

Radio Tuning Systems

Communication Radios

By Connectivity

SATCOM

Very-High Frequency

High-Frequency

Browse the full “Aircraft Communication Market: By System (Audio Integrating Systems, Radio Tuning Systems, And Communication Radios), By Connectivity (SATCOM, Very-High Frequency, And High-Frequency), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aircraft-communication-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Aircraft Communication market include -

SARIA International GmbH

Becker Avionics

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Cobham Plc

Raytheon Company

L3 Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Viasat Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rockwell Collins

CUONICS GmbH

United Technologies Company

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Elbit System

B&E Antec Company

Harris Corporation

Airbus SE

BAE Systems

Iridium Communications Inc.

Elmako GmbH & Co.KG

Honeywell International Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global aircraft communication market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 9.40% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global aircraft communication market size was evaluated at nearly $8.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $16.78 billion by 2030.

The global aircraft communication market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the growing use of software-defined radio in aircraft for satellite-based communication.

In terms of system, the communication radios segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of connectivity, the SATCOM segment is predicted to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European aircraft communication market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/aircraft-communication-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Aircraft Communication industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Aircraft Communication Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Aircraft Communication Industry?

What segments does the Aircraft Communication Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Aircraft Communication Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By System, By Connectivity, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7455



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

During the period from 2023 to 2030, North America is poised to solidify its dominant stance within the global market.

In the previous year of 2022, North America held a significant share, accounting for half of the worldwide aircraft communication market. This region is forecasted to maintain its lead throughout the projected period. The market's growth in this geographical area can be attributed to the escalating number of travelers, resulting in heightened air traffic particularly in countries like the United States. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players within nations such as the U.S. and Canada will contribute to shaping the regional market dynamics. Strategic collaborations among major market entities in these countries will further invigorate the regional market momentum. As an illustration, an impactful partnership was formed in April 2022 between L3 Harries Technologies, a significant U.S.-based firm specializing in commercial and military avionics, and OEM Services SAS, a French enterprise providing aircraft maintenance, repair, and logistics support. This alliance aims to deliver aircraft communication and surveillance systems to end-users, thereby elevating the growth trajectory of the North American market.

Across Europe, the aircraft communication industry is anticipated to record the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth can be attributed to increased budget allocations for military aircraft and drones, specifically for military operations, by nations including Russia, France, Ukraine, the UK, Italy, Denmark, Spain, and Estonia. Moreover, the augmented utilization of GPS antennae in helicopters, particularly in the UK for enhancing search and rescue missions, will act as a driving force for industry expansion in the continent. The surge in the deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for commercial applications will also play a pivotal role in bolstering regional industry growth in the forthcoming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Aircraft Communication Market: Prospects

The increasing adoption of IP systems has opened up fresh avenues for expansion in the worldwide market.

The rising utilization of advanced IP technologies is set to offer novel growth prospects for the global aircraft communication market. Take, for instance, AeroMacs Communications, an advanced IP system employed to guarantee secure flight operations. Furthermore, the growing use of these advanced IP tools has bolstered the profits of IP network service providers. All these aforementioned factors are poised to create new opportunities for growth in the global market.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/aircraft-communication-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Heart Blocks Treatment Devices Market By Type (First-Degree Heart Block, Second-Degree Heart Block, Third-Degree Heart Block), By Product Type (Transcutaneous Pacing, Pacemaker, Mediation, Follow-Up Electrophysiology Study), By End User (Hospital Testing, Home Treatment, Clinics, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/heart-blocks-treatment-devices-market

Global Energy Gel Products Market By Application (Medical Store, Convenience Store, Online Store, And Supermarket), By Type (Vanilla, Chocolate, And Fruits) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/energy-gel-products-market

Global Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market By Drug Classification (Generic Drugs And Branded Drugs), By Type (Cough & Cold Preparations, Anti-Asthmatics, And COPD Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, And Drug Stores), By Mode Of Purchase (Over-The-Counter Drugs And Prescription-Based Drugs), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/chronic-respiratory-diseases-treatment-market

Global Pleural Effusions Treatment Market By Treatment (Catheter, Thoracentesis, Pleuroperitoneal Shunt, Pleurodesis, And Others), By Type (Exudative And Transudative), By End User (Ambulatory Clinics, Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pleural-effusions-treatment-market

Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Immunosuppressants, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, And Biologics), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores, And Independent Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autoimmune-disease-therapeutics-market

Neurodegenerative Disease Market By Indication Type (Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s Disease, And Other Indication Types), By Drug Type (N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptor Antagonists, Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Immunomodulatory Drugs, And Other Drug Types), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/neurodegenerative-disease-market

Canes And Crutches Market By Product (Accessories, Canes, And Crutches.), By Distributional Channel (Hospital, Medical Retail Stores, Online Stores, And Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/canes-and-crutches-market

Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market By Wound (Stage 1, Stage 2, Stage 3, And Stage 4), By Treatment (Inward Pressure Ulcers Treatment And Outward Pressure Ulcers Treatment), By End-Use (Hospital In-Patient Settings, Hospital Out-Patient Settings, Community Healthcare Centers, And Home Care Centers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pressure-ulcers-treatment-market

Endoluminal Suturing Devices Market Type (Bariatric Surgery, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Surgery), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/endoluminal-suturing-devices-market

Pet Insurance Market By Policy Coverage (Hardware And Software), By Technology (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, And Others) By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, And Others), By Sales Channel (Broker, Agency, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pet-insurance-market

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market By Type (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retinopathy, And Others), By Dosage Form (Gels, Eye Solutions, Capsules & Tablets, Eye Drops, And Ointments) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Retail Pharmacy), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/retinal-disorder-treatment-market

Mineral Supplements Market By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, And Others), By Product (Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Potassium, Zinc, Chromium, Selenium, And Others), By End-User (Adult Women, Adult Men, Senior Citizens, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mineral-supplements-market

Ambulatory Surgical Centers IT Services Market By Service Type (EHR, Clinical Documentation, Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management, Supply Chain Management, Patient Engagement And Others), By Solution (Software And Service), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ambulatory-surgical-centers-it-services-market

COVID-19 Detection Kits Market By Product (RT-PCR Assay Kits And Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab And Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-detection-kits-market

CBD Consumer Health Market By Product Type (Medical OTC Products And Nutraceuticals), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores, And Retail Pharmacies), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cbd-consumer-health-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651

Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

India: +91 7768 006 007, +91 7768 006 008

Skype no: +13479038971, +17187054574

Skype no. United Kingdom: +442032894158

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?