Global Amusement Parks Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Deployment of Renewable Energy Infrastructure on Demand Offers Growth Opportunities

The Global Amusement Parks Market size was estimated at USD 48.26 billion in 2022, USD 50.97 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.18% to reach USD 84.08 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Amusement Arcades, Theme Parks, and Water Parks. Theme Parks are further studied across Eco Theme Parks, Historical Theme Parks, Pop Culture Theme Parks, Regional Theme Parks, and Zoological Theme Parks. Theme Parks commanded the largest market share of 52.72% in 2022, followed by Water Parks.

Based on Revenue Source, the market is studied across Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Merchandizing, and Tickets. Tickets commanded the largest market share of 34.73% in 2022, followed by Food & Beverage.

Based on Age Limit, the market is studied across 19 to 35 Years, 36 to 50 Years, 51 to 65 Years, More than 65 Years, and Up to 18 Years. Up to 18 Years commanded the largest market share of 31.21% in 2022, followed by 19 to 35 Years.

Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share of 39.02% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Participation in Recreational Activities and Increasing Amusement Parks Visits

Rapid Growth in the Construction of Theme-Based Parks

Safety Regulations for Amusement Parks

Restraints

High Input Cost for Installation and Maintenance

Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Amusement Parks and Social Media Influence

Renewable Energy Infrastructure Deployment on Demand

Challenges

High Energy Consumption and Environmental Impact



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



