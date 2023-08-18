Christensen Inc. Joins the Elite 2023 Inc. 5000 List

RICHLAND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christensen Inc., a leading distributor of fuels, lubricants, and propane across the Western US, proudly announces its debut on Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list – the most prestigious compilation of the nation's fastest-growing and most successful private companies. Securing its place at No. 4586, Christensen boasts impressive three-year revenue growth of 90%.



Further distinctions for Christensen on the Inc. 5000 list include:

No. 562 in Business Products & Services

No. 78 in the state of Washington

No. 3 in the Tri-Cities area



“Christensen is a purpose-driven organization and making the Inc. 5000 list further validates our team’s commitment to leading with purpose," said Tony Christensen, President & CEO of Christensen.

This year signifies Christensen's debut participation and subsequent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list. The company’s growth is attributed to strategic acquisitions across Western Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Arizona.

The Inc. 5000 honorees represent companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Christensen:

Established in 1935, Christensen is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Richland, Washington. With over 500 employees across the West and nationwide, the company utilizes decades of industry experience and state-of-the-art technology to transform the ordering, delivery, and management of fuels, lubricants, and propane.

