Global Horse and Sports Betting Market 2023-2027: Betting on Intelligence - How AI and Machine Learning are Reshaping the Horse and Sports Betting Industry

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Horse and Sports Betting Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report projects significant growth for the horse and sports betting market, estimated to increase by USD 171.87 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 9.64%.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Prime Market Drivers: The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the growing focus on market consolidation, and the popularity of esports are key factors fueling market growth.

Comprehensive Analysis: The report offers a holistic analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by platform (offline betting and online betting) and by type (fixed odds wagering, exchange betting, live betting, esports betting, and others).

Geographic Landscape: The report covers key regions, including Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing insights into regional market dynamics.

Upcoming Trends and Challenges: The report highlights forthcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategize and leverage growth opportunities.

The horse and sports betting market presents promising prospects for investors, with increasing digital connectivity, the legalization of horse and sports betting, and rising disposable incomes as driving factors. The market is divided by platform and type to offer a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

The "Global Horse and Sports Betting Market 2023-2027" report features a detailed vendor analysis and SWOT analysis of key vendors, enabling clients to enhance their market positioning.



A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

888 Holdings Plc

Abudantia BV

Bet365 Group Ltd.

BetOnline

Betsson AB

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Chancier BV

Churchill Downs Inc.

DraftKings Inc.

Entain Plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Kindred Group Plc

MGM Resorts International

Parimatch

PENN Entertainment Inc.

Sportech Plc

SportsBetting.ag

The Betway Group

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Webis Holdings Plc





