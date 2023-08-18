Aequus Pharmaceutical Canada Announces a Pause in Sales of Evolve Intensive Eyedrops and Gel in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF), ) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company announces the pause of sales of its Evolve Intensive eyedrop and Intensive gel products in Canada.



The manufacturer, Medicom Healthcare (UK), is in the process of changing its MDSAP provider. The switch was necessitated by the existing Notified Body being unable to offer all relevant global certifications. Until this process is completed, Aequus Pharmaceuticals will pause sales of the class leading Evolve® range of products in the Canadian market. We look forward to Evolve® returning to patients in Canada as soon as MDSAP Certification is issued.

Aequus and Medicom Healthcare assure valued customers and eyecare professionals that the Evolve® Intensive eyedrops and gel will return to the Canadian market soon. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the well-being of patients across Canada.

For more information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus, founded in 2015, has successfully grown multiple products and brands in strategic therapeutic areas including Ophthalmology, Optometry, Transplant and Rare Disease. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the application of sales, marketing and expert knowledge of the Canadian marketplace utilizing internal development, acquisition, or licenses with preferred strategic partners. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements:

