Global Digital Video Ad Market 2023-2027: Seizing Opportunities in In-App Advertising - Digital Video Ad Market on the Upswing

The report forecasts remarkable growth for the digital video ad market, projected to increase by USD 249.42 billion during 2022-2027, at an impressive CAGR of 37.19% during the forecast period.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Prime Market Drivers: The increased spending on online video and CTV advertising is identified as one of the prime reasons driving the digital video ad market growth during the next few years. Additionally, evolving modern consumer demographics and demands, along with a decline in offline ad spending, will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Comprehensive Analysis: The report offers a holistic analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by end-user (Retail, Consumer goods and electronics, Media and entertainment, Automotive, and Others) and by type (Desktop and Mobile) to provide a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

Geographic Landscape: The report covers key regions, including North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering insights into regional market trends.

Upcoming Trends and Challenges: The report highlights forthcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategize and leverage growth opportunities.

The digital video ad market is driven by various factors, including growing in-app advertising, increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, and rising awareness about digital native advertising.

The "Global Digital Video Ad Market 2023-2027" report features a detailed vendor analysis and SWOT analysis of key players, empowering clients to improve their market positioning.

