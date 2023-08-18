Global Organic Skincare Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: North America Leads Organic Skincare Market, While Asia-Pacific Rapidly Gains Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Introducing a dynamic shift in the skincare industry, the global organic skincare market has demonstrated remarkable growth, surging from $9.83 billion in 2022 to an impressive $10.91 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Anticipating an ongoing trajectory of advancement, the organic skincare sector is poised to reach new heights, projected to attain a valuation of $16.1 billion by the year 2027, driven by a steadfast CAGR of 10.2%.

As this market continues to flourish, the latest organic skincare market research report unveils comprehensive insights that encompass global industry dimensions, regional allocations, key competitors with market shares, intricate segment analyses, emerging trends, and unparalleled prospects.

This report delves into a comprehensive exploration of the industry's present landscape and its prospective horizons, laying the foundation for strategic navigation within the vibrant realm of organic skincare. Amidst these dynamic shifts, a paramount trend takes center stage, highlighted by the transformative force of product innovation, with major industry players propelling advancements that redefine skincare's future.

One such exemplar is the pioneering Biologi, which introduced a groundbreaking anti-pollution serum fortified with wild-harvested extracts, setting the stage for a new era of skin protection against environmental stressors.



The increasing prevalence of skin issues is expected to propel the growth of the organic skincare market going forward. Skin issues or diseases are conditions that affect the skin and may cause rashes, inflammation, itchiness, or other skin changes. Organic skin care products are helpful to minimise skin issues as they are natural products and are suitable for all types of skin.

For instance, in March 2022, according to one of the population-based survey of the general population aged 18 years or more in each of the 27 countries in UK, estimated that over 94 million Europeans suffer from uncomfortable skin sensations such as itchiness, burning, or dryness.

Fungal skin infections (8.9%), acne (5.4%), and atopic dermatitis or eczema (5.5%) were the most common conditions . Further, in April 2022, the American Journal of Managed Care, a US-based peer-reviewed journal, found that 43% of 40,000 patients had at least one skin condition or issue within the last 12 months. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of skin issues is driving the organic skincare market.



The organic skincare market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing skin care services such as nail care, hair care. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. The organic skincare market also includes sales of serums, moisturizers, exfoliators, body lotions, and eye creams, which are used in providing skincare services.

Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



North America will be the largest region in the organic skincare market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the organic skincare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the organic skincare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.91 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the organic skincare market are

Procter and Gamble

L'Oreal S.A

Avon Products Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Yves Rocher

Johnson & Johnson

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Arbonne International LLC

Private Label

Shiseido Company Limited

True Botanicals Inc

Weleda

Burt's Bees

Natura & Co.

Purity Cosmetics Inc (100% Pure)

1. Executive Summary



2. Organic Skincare Market Characteristics



3. Organic Skincare Market Trends And Strategies



4. Organic Skincare - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Organic Skincare Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Organic Skincare Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Organic Skincare Market



5. Organic Skincare Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Organic Skincare Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Organic Skincare Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Organic Skincare Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Facial Care

Body Care

Other Types

6.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Male

Female

6.3. Global Organic Skincare Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

7. Organic Skincare Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Organic Skincare Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

