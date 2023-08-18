Instant Loan Application Market to Surpass 8.79 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Use of Smartphones

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing global use of smartphones has increased demand for instant loan application market that offer fast and convenient loan processing from any location. As a result, providers of instant loan applications are under pressure to enhance their offerings to meet customer expectations. Digitalization plays a crucial role in this transformation by enabling the automation of processes, reducing lending process costs, and minimizing the time customers take to access loans.

Instant loans, also known as quick loans or personal loans, refer to a loan offering a streamlined and expedited application process with minimal documentation requirements in the instant loan application market. Instant loans provide a convenient and hassle-free borrowing experience unlike traditional bank loans that often involve lengthy paperwork and collateral.

Prominent Players in Instant Loan Application Market

Fintech

LendingClub Corporation

OnDeck Capital Inc.

Kabbage Inc.

Avant Inc.

CAN Capital Inc.

SoFi Inc.

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

ZestFinance Inc.

Wonga Group Ltd.

Affirm Inc.

GreenSky LLC

Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Square Capital LLC

Upgrade Inc.

BlueVine Capital Inc.

Earnest Inc.

Peerform Inc.

Marlette Funding LLC

Social Finance Inc.

On-Premise Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Concerns about Data Breaches

On-premise deployment model holds the majority share in the market, contributing to over 41% of the total revenue in instant loan application market. In addition, financial institutions are increasingly adopting on-premise solutions in response to growing concerns about data breaches and cyber threats.

The market in North America emerged as the dominant region in the instant loan application market, capturing over 51% of the total revenue in 2022. This market leadership can be attributed to several factors.

Cloud-Based Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Flexible Infrastructure for Loan Processing

Cloud-based segment plays a critical role in the instant loan application market by offering a scalable and flexible infrastructure for loan processing and management. Borrowers can access instant loan applications from anywhere, at any time, using internet-connected devices with cloud-based solutions. This accessibility allows for greater convenience and flexibility in the loan application process, empowering borrowers to apply for loans at their convenience.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the instant loan application market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this positive outlook for the region. There has been a significant rise in the number of fintech companies in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the instant loan application market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Instant Loan Application Market

CASHe, an Indian-based personal loan and financial wellness platform, introduced a groundbreaking credit line service in 2022. Leveraging the power of WhatsApp's AI-driven Business interface, CASHe enables customers to easily access instant credit lines by simply typing in their names. This innovative offering marks an industry-first approach, providing users with a seamless and efficient way to obtain quick loans and meet their financial needs.

Figure Lending LLC and Apollo utilized blockchain technology to execute a transaction involving the transfer of ownership and digital mortgage loans recently. This utilization of blockchain technology in the mortgage industry is set to revolutionize the sector by enhancing transparency and streamlining processes. Additionally, by creating a secure and efficient mortgage loan registry, this advancement can significantly improve the overall clarity and efficiency of the mortgage industry, benefiting both lenders and borrowers alike.

