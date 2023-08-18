New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Delivery Network Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483790/?utm_source=GNW

The Application Delivery Network Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.82 billion in 2023 to USD 13.13 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



An Application Delivery Network refers to the collection of services deployed simultaneously over a network to offer application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration from application servers to application end users. Application delivery networking comprises WAN optimization controllers (WOCs) and application delivery controllers (ADCs).



Key Highlights

The demand for performing various tasks, such as load balancing, complex traffic management, SSL encryption, web application firewall, DDoS protection, authentication, and SSL VPN, are now integral elements to application delivery. Thus, the application delivery network has gained vital importance across the end-user industries undergoing rapid digital transformation.

A significant driver for the market is the explosive growth in the number of applications hosted in the cloud, which poses the challenges of deployment and management for organizations with a vast portfolio of applications in multi-cloud environments.

Virtualization is another prominent trend augmenting the market for ADN. As enterprises seek to assert consumer and employee-friendly interfaces while maintaining uniformity, security, and control across various devices, the application delivery network plays a critical role. The growing adoption of desktop virtualization, web-based applications, and virtualized mobile applications is increasing the importance of ADN, particularly across the BFSI, IT and Telecom, and government sectors that have registered the highest adoption of digitization across their data-centric operations.

The factors such as a lack of skilled workforce and the absence of standards and protocols limit the market growth. Also, complex integrated systems and the integration AND into the existing systems is a difficult task that confines the growth.

Due to COVID-19, Digital transformation initiatives worldwide are driving rapid adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid environments to serve customers and facilitate workforce transformation, particularly with the recent surge in work-from-home (WFH) requirements.



Application Delivery Network Market Trends



Cloud-based Delivery to Witness the Highest Growth



Complex business models are being improved by cloud platforms, which are also controlling more global integration networks. Cloud platforms are particularly adaptable to changing business needs and offer the same features as an on-premises solution.

The popularity of cloud-based application delivery networking has been fueled by ongoing trends in cloud computing, SaaS platforms, and the use of public and private clouds, even though traditional on-premise delivery network solutions still have a sizable market share.

Because cloud storage is only viable with a strong application delivery network, the migration of end users and businesses to cloud storage is anticipated to open up enormous market prospects.

Moreover, By allowing enterprise IT teams, who frequently lack the necessary security expertise, to offload security management to the cloud, cloud adoption for application delivery improves the capacity to meet bandwidth surges while saving time and resources for the organization.

The market for application delivery networks is anticipated to experience significant growth throughout the projected period due to the rapid expansion of cloud-based apps and the growing trend of BYOD in many companies.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region



The BYOD trend and expanding cloud computing adoption are anticipated to fuel the market in this area. As public cloud computing becomes more widely used in China, many businesses are moving their business systems to cloud platforms.

Data security, tenant isolation, and access control issues have steadily risen to the forefront of these businesses’ concerns. Increased cloud delivery network solutions have been made possible by these causes.

Moreover, the expansion of applications and the increased utilization of data centers by social media businesses and cloud service providers. Together with this, the expansion of the ADN market in this region would be aided by more companies switching to cloud services.

Additionally, the constantly shifting web traffic patterns in video, voice, ERP and unstructured data would present opportunities for essential players to expand their application data networks (ADN) across the region and offer their clients high-quality services.

One of the primary factors propelling the growth of the application delivery network market is the rising need for big data, cloud computing, and virtualization in China and India, which raises the need for effective and dependable web solutions.

The need for cloud-based application delivery services is anticipated to rise as other financial institutions adopt the trend. Similarly, government laws have catalyzed expanding cloud services.



Application Delivery Network Industry Overview



The application delivery market is highly competitive, with many big and small players always competing against each other. The major players in the market are using technological innovations to stay ahead of the competition. Many players are adopting strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their position in the market. Some major players are Cisco systems, Citrix systems, Symantec Corp, and Dell Inc., among others.



February 2023 - Cisco Systems Inc. announced innovations in cloud-managed networking, delivering on its promise to help customers simplify their IT operations. With powerful new cloud management tools for industrial IoT applications, simplified dashboards to converge IT and OT operations, and flexible network intelligence to see and secure all industrial assets, Cisco delivers a unified experience that provides true business agility.

December 2022 - A10 Networks, Inc has launched A10 Defend, a trial software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that combines threat insights with in-depth knowledge of network data with examinations of indicators of compromise used in attacks. A10 develops distinctive and useful insights into the use case requirements of its customers by combining internal networking expertise gained from dealing with a wide global customer base with cybersecurity research.

December 2022 - Juniper Networks Inc has announced a collaboration with Indonet to help automate, modernize, and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Indonet utilized Apstra to validate the design, deployment, and operation of the EVPN/VXLAN overlay and IP fabric underlay of its latest data center, both built on Juniper QFX Series Switches. Using validated templates and zero-touch provisioning has resulted in reduced deployment times and reliable data center operations, allowing Indonet to significantly streamline the day-to-day management of its data center networks and unify them in a virtual environment seamlessly.



