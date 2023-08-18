Global Automotive Logistics Industry Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Efficiency and Innovations at the Forefront - Automotive Logistics' Role in Ensuring Seamless Transportation

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Logistics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive logistics market grew from $245.45 billion in 2022 to $266.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The automotive logistics market is expected to grow to $340.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

At its core, automotive logistics encapsulates a set of vital activities designed to ensure the seamless transportation of automotive spare parts and finished vehicles. As the automotive industry's supply chain grows in complexity, the orchestration of automotive logistics processes becomes paramount to achieving the pinnacle of manufacturing efficiency.

New product innovations have emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the automotive logistics market. Major companies operating in the automotive logistics sector are focused on developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, In March 2021, Tata motors, an India-based company that manufactures logistic automobile trucks, launched Ultra Sleek T-Series trucks based on smart truck technology. This contains a varied deck length from 10 to 20 feet to adapt to all the required applications. This helps to carry more automotive logistics at a time.

The increasing efficiency in finished vehicle logistics is expected to propel the growth of the automotive logistics market going forward. Finished vehicle logistics refers to a series of stages and processes through which cars get safely delivered to the end customers. This process involves transporting or delivering vehicles from the manufacturer to the customers domestically or internationally.

Finished vehicle logistics is used by the automotive industry for the safer delivery of cars as a result due to increase in efficiency in finished vehicle logistics will increase the demand for automotive logistics. For instance, in December 2021, according to Economic Times Auto, an India-based article, India's intercity road logistics spending reached USD 209 billion in 2021, with an annual compounding growth rate of 8%. Therefore, the increasing efficiency in finished vehicle logistics is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive logistics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive logistics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the automotive logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $266.82 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $340.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the automotive logistics market are

Penske Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

XPO Logistics Inc.

SNCF

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

DSV A/S

Ryder Systems Inc

CEVA Logistics

Nippon Express

Expeditors International

BLG Logistics

DB Schenker

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

GEFCO

Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg

Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

Neovia Logistics Services LLC.

CFR Rinkens

GEODIS

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Dachser Group SE & Co. KG

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Logistics Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Logistics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Automotive Logistics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Automotive Logistics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Automotive Logistics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Automotive Logistics Market



5. Automotive Logistics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Logistics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Logistics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Logistics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Outsourcing

Insourcing

6.2. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Segmentation By Activity, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Warehousing and Handling

Transportation and Handling

6.3. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Segmentation By Mode of Transport, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Roadways

Airways

Railway

Maritime

6.4. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes

Integrated Service

Reverse Logistics

6.5. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Segmentation By Distribution, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Domestic

International

7. Automotive Logistics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Logistics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

