World Water Treatment Systems Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rising Water Contamination Spurs Demand for Technologically Advanced Water Treatment Systems

The global water treatment systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 66.98 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030

The global demand for water treatment systems is on the rise due to the escalating levels of contaminants in water sources worldwide, necessitating measures to ensure the provision of safe drinking water. As water pollution levels continue to increase, consumers are anticipated to shift from conventional water purifiers to more advanced and technologically sophisticated alternatives, propelling the growth of the market on a global scale.

The proliferation of urban populations, particularly in emerging economies constrained by limited natural resources and capacity, has led to heightened water stress. Cities play a significant role in altering the water cycle and groundwater tables, mainly due to their substantial reliance on groundwater and surface water sources for meeting water demands.

This surge in urbanization is expected to exacerbate water body pollution, subsequently spurring the worldwide demand for water treatment units. Disruptions in water distribution networks further compound the issue, resulting in potential water supply contamination, the release of untreated wastewater, and a higher risk of waterborne diseases and health hazards for consumers.

For instance, waterborne pathogens caused 7,000 fatalities, 120,000 hospitalizations, 7 million illnesses, and USD 3 billion in healthcare expenses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022 Report. Thus, water treatment systems are becoming more popular around the world due to their capacity to produce safe water that is free of toxins, thereby fueling the market demand.

Water scarcity, floods, and poor water quality affect emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, and China, disproportionately. According to the WHO, inadequate water and sanitation are held responsible for up to 80% of illnesses in these economies. Trusted water sources in a number of countries are being contaminated by pollution or rising sea levels. Water scarcity, along with the lack of proper sanitation, disproportionately affects the health, safety, and ability of humans to engage in economic activities.



All these aforementioned factors are anticipated to increase product adoption in the coming years, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Key manufacturers are focusing on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their business and increase production capacity.

They are also investing in increasing their manufacturing facilities to accommodate rising demand from the application industries, such as commercial, industrial, and residential. For instance, in March 2023, DuPont introduced PES ultrafiltration membranes and DuPont Multibore PRO. Customers who want to lower the distress of modules necessitated in water purification systems can utilize Multibore PRO as part of a multi-technology approach to municipal drinking water, desalination, or industrial water applications.



Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

The point-of-use (PoU) segment accounted for 74.4% of the global revenue share in 2022 as a result of various factors including high water contamination, increased population, and awareness about the advantages of water treatment

The reverse osmosis (RO) systems segment accounted for a 28.2% share of the global revenue in 2022. Nitrate, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, radium, sulfate, fluoride, and arsenic levels in water are reduced with RO

Commercial applications are projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030 driven by concerns about new contaminants and rising demand for high-quality drinking water coupled with the rapidly growing commercial sector

Asia Pacific accounted for around 36.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. The ongoing industrialization & urbanization and improving public infrastructure, including healthcare, and transportation, are expected to positively affect the regional market growth during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Water Treatment Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material outlook

3.3.2 Manufacturing & technology trends

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market driver analysis

3.6.1.1 Increasing water pollution

3.6.1.2 Expanding urban population base

3.6.1.3 Rising health awareness related to water quality

3.6.2 Market restraint analysis

3.6.2.1 High adoption and maintenance costs of water treatment systems

3.6.3 Market challenge analysis

3.6.4 Market opportunities analysis

3.7 Economic Mega Trend Analysis

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Porter's analysis

3.8.2 Macroeconomic analysis



Chapter 4 Water Treatment Systems Market: Installation Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Water Treatment Systems Market: Installation Outlook

4.2 Water Treatment Systems Market: Installation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Installation, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1 Point-of-Use

4.3.2 Point-of-Entry



Chapter 5 Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Outlook

5.2 Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1 Reverse Osmosis Systems

5.3.2 Distillation Systems

5.3.3 Disinfection Methods

5.3.4 Filtration Methods

5.3.5 Water Softeners

5.3.6 Others



Chapter 6 Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Outlook

6.2 Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Water Treatment Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1 Residential

6.3.2 Commercial

6.3.3 Industrial

