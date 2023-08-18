Global Dolomite (Calcined, Sintered) Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Dolomite's Crucial Role in Water Treatment Drives High Growth Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dolomite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Calcined, Sintered), By End-use (Iron & Steel, Construction, Glass & Ceramics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dolomite market size is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030, growing at 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030

The rising investments in wastewater treatment plants along with expansion in steel production are expected to propel the consumption of dolomite across the forecast period.



The agglomerated segment accounted for a revenue share of over 29.0% in 2022 of the overall market. It is witnessing high demand from industries such as construction, agriculture, glass, magnesite, animal feed, and others, as it has high calcium carbonate content. It can also be processed into dololime which can be further processed into precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) products.



Based on end-use, the market is segmented into iron & steel, construction, glass & ceramics, agriculture, water treatment, and others. Water treatment is anticipated to register high growth over the forecast period. Dolomite is used in wastewater treatment plants to balance the acidity and alkalinity of the water. Its usage helps remove excess salts and heavy metals from the water, making it safe for discharge into the environment. By doing this, dolomite helps make the water treatment process more effective and efficient.



Based on region, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The consumption of dolomite in the region is increasing due to the growing developments in the construction industry and massive steel production. The U.S. is the largest dolomite industry in the region. According to IEA, the U.S. contributes over 70% to the crude steel production of North America.



The dolomite industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of several producers. They face competition from other manufacturers engaged in producing substitutes like limestone and ilmenite. As a result, they adopt strategic initiatives like capacity expansion and mergers & acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition.

Dolomite Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the calcined segment held the largest revenue share of over 39.0% in 2022. The increasing steel manufacturing is expected to propel the demand for calcined dolomite over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the agriculture segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Dolomite is used as a soil stabilizer in the agriculture sector. Increasing population and limited land resources have led governments to increase their agricultural productivity with limited resources, owing to which governments across the world are providing lucrative subsidies to farmers to purchase quality fertilizers

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. Rising investment in infrastructure and construction is anticipated to augment product demand over the coming years

Based on end-use, the glass & ceramic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Glass production has been witnessing significant growth on account of the increasing demand from architecture, solar energy, and packaging industries in the past few years

Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

Kraljic Matrix

Sourcing Best Practices

Company Categorization

Heat Map Analysis

Vendor Landscape

Strategy Mapping

Company Profiles

Calcinor

CARMUSE

Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL)

Imerys S.A.

JFE Mineral & Alloy Company, Ltd.

Lhoist

Omya AG

RHI Magnesita

Sibelco

VARDAR DOLOMITE

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunities

3.5.4. Market Challenges

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Import-Export Data, 2017 - 2022



Chapter 4. Dolomite Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Dolomite Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Calcined

4.3. Sintered

4.4. Agglomerated



Chapter 5. Dolomite Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Dolomite Market: End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Iron & Steel

5.3. Construction

5.4. Glass & Ceramics

5.5. Water Treatment

5.6. Agriculture



Chapter 6. Dolomite Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2022 & 2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf2td8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment