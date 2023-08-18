Fully-Automated Coffee Machine Market Set to Soar Past USD 6.2 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Fully-Automated Coffee Machine Market , increased adoption of mobile shopping and apps, growth of omnichannel retailing, the rise of subscription-based models and meal kits, focus on personalized shopping experiences, expansion of Fully-Automated Coffee Machine delivery services, integration of AI and machine learning in inventory management and recommendation systems, emphasis on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices, the emergence of virtual grocery stores and dark stores, growing popularity of click-and-collect services, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

A fully automatic coffee machine is a type of coffee machine that automates the entire coffee brewing process. The user simply needs to add water, coffee beans, and milk (if desired), and the machine will grind the beans, brew the coffee, and froth the milk (if desired).

Prominent Players in Fully-Automated Coffee Machine Market

De'Longhi

Jura

Philips (Saeco)

Nespresso

Melitta

BUNN-O-Matic

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Bravilor Bonamat B.V.

Animo B.V.

Franke Holding AG

Wilbur Curtis Co.

Rex-Royal AG

Eversys AG

JURA Elektroapparate AG

Rancilio Group S.p.A.

Gruppo Cimbali SpA

La Marzocco

Miele

Electrolux

Bosch

Siemens

Krups

Bean-to-Cup Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Bean-to-cup dominated the global market owing to its high quality and freshness. However, it also provides a wide range of customization options, allowing users to adjust the strength, grind size, and brewing parameters to suit their preferences. This level of customization is highly appealing to coffee enthusiasts who seek a personalized coffee experience.

Residential is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the residential is the leading segment due to the demand for convenience. In addition, residential users often seek the ability to customize their coffee according to their preferences. Fully-automated machines offer various customization options, such as adjusting the strength, size, and specialty coffee types, allowing users to create their desired coffee experience at home.

Europe is the leading Market Due to its Coffee Culture

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a huge coffee culture. European consumers strongly prefer specialty coffee, such as espresso and cappuccino. Fully-automated coffee machines are well-suited for brewing these types of specialty coffees, which aligns with the European market's preferences.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Fully-Automated Coffee Machine market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Fully-Automated Coffee Machine.

Key Developments in Fully-Automated Coffee Machine Market

De’Longhi has agreed a deal to take full control of coffee machine manufacturer Eversys, acquiring the remaining 60% stake in the company for approximately CHF 110 million ($118.4 million).

