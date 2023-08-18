Global Connected Aircraft Industry Forecast Report 2023-2028: Markey Dynamics, Value Chain Analysis, Ecosystem Mapping, Technology Analysis, Use Case Analysis, Competitive Landscape Insights

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Aircraft Global Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Connected Aircraft Market is poised for substantial expansion, with an estimated growth trajectory from USD 10 billion in 2023 to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. These connected aircraft serve as a conduit for real-time data exchange between aircraft and ground systems, empowering airlines to optimize and monitor flight operations. This capability leads to improved fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and overall operational enhancements.

The report dissects the Connected Aircraft Market across various dimensions. It categorizes the market by Type, Platform, and Connectivity, spanning regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The report's purview extends to comprehensive insights, encapsulating drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities that steer market growth.

Furthermore, the document undertakes an extensive examination of key players, encompassing business overviews, products, solutions, services, key strategies, recent developments, and new product & service launches associated with the Connected Aircraft market. Notably, the competitive landscape features industry stalwarts such as Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc, and Gogo Inc, among others.

The Software segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period

Based on type, the software segment is projected to grow the highest in the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period. As aircraft become more connected, cybersecurity becomes a crucial concern. The software segment is witnessing growth as airlines and manufacturers invest in robust cybersecurity solutions to protect aircraft systems from potential cyber threats and attacks.

The Advanced Air Mobility segment is projected to have the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) segment is expected to have the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. AAM platforms heavily rely on advanced technologies, such as autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion, and advanced communication networks. Ongoing developments and innovations in these areas are driving the growth of AAM platforms.

In-flight connectivity is projected to lead the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period

Based on connectivity, the in-flight connectivity segment is projected to lead the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period. Technological advancements have made in-flight connectivity more reliable, faster, and cost-effective. The development of advanced satellite and air-to-ground communication systems has significantly improved the quality of in-flight internet services.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The Connected Aircraft market has been studied for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America boasts a strong economy and a significant level of investment in research and development. This financial capacity allows airlines and aerospace companies to invest in advanced connected aircraft technologies.

The region fosters collaborations between technology companies, airlines, and aerospace manufacturers. These partnerships facilitate the development and deployment of innovative connected aircraft solutions.

The commercial aviation industry in North America is also robust and extensive, with major airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and a substantial fleet of operational aircraft. This sizable scale of operations presents a significant market for connected aircraft solutions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Need for Optimum Airline Operations Increased Demand for In-Flight Connectivity Improved Airline and Passenger Safety Advancements in Communications Technologies

Restraints Limited Availability of Bandwidth Cybersecurity Risks

Opportunities Integration of Advanced Aircraft Solutions Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance

Challenges Lack of Skilled Labor Challenges Associated with Software Updates and Maintenance



