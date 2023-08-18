Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Report 2023-2031: Portable and Connected Injectors Propel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contrast media injectors market value was USD 1.5 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for advanced imaging techniques across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2031.

Contrast media injectors have emerged as vital components within medical imaging procedures, facilitating the delivery of contrast agents that enhance the visibility of specific organs, tissues, or blood vessels. Their role in ensuring precise and controlled administration of contrast media translates into accurate and dependable imaging outcomes.

This market's trajectory is propelled by the escalating demand for advanced imaging techniques, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating diagnostic imaging, and the imperative to enhance patient safety and workflow efficiency. The diversity of healthcare requirements has given rise to a spectrum of contrast media injectors, each equipped with distinct features and capabilities.

Engineered to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare establishments such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory care facilities, these injectors span various configurations, including single-head or multi-head designs, and offer functionalities like pressure monitoring, automated protocols, and seamless connectivity with imaging systems.

The momentum driving the contrast media injectors market is a fusion of technological strides, the surging appetite for advanced imaging modalities, and the ongoing pursuit of elevated patient safety and workflow optimization. As medical imaging's pivotal role in diagnosis and treatment endures, the demand for dependable and high-quality contrast media injectors is poised for steady growth.



Some key trends in the market for contrast media injectors include:

Technological advancements: The market is witnessing continuous technological advancements in contrast media injectors. This includes the development of advanced injector systems with features such as automated control, dose monitoring, and integration with imaging systems. Manufacturers are also focusing on improving the user interface and ergonomics of the injectors to enhance usability and workflow efficiency

Integration with imaging systems: There is a growing trend towards the integration of contrast media injectors with imaging systems. This allows for seamless communication and synchronization between the injector and the imaging device, resulting in improved efficiency and accuracy of contrast administration

Safety and patient-centric features: Safety features are a significant focus in the market, with manufacturers incorporating advanced safety features in contrast media injectors. These may include pressure sensors to monitor injection pressures, automated waste management systems, and patient monitoring capabilities. The aim is to minimize the risk of adverse events and enhance patient safety during contrast injections

Increased automation and connectivity: Automation is a key trend in the market, with manufacturers developing injectors that offer automated injection protocols, including pre-set parameters based on patient characteristics and imaging requirements. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on connectivity, with injectors integrating with electronic health record systems and radiology information systems to streamline data management and enhance connectivity across healthcare settings

Growing demand for portable and mobile injectors: The market is witnessing an increasing demand for portable and mobile contrast media injectors. These devices offer flexibility and convenience in various clinical settings, including emergency rooms, intensive care units, and ambulatory care centers. Portable injectors allow for on-the-go imaging procedures and facilitate point-of-care imaging in remote locations

Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

The major companies in the market are as follows:

General Electric

Vivid Imaging Solutions

Hilin Life Products, Inc

Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd

Lantheus

Magnus Health

TAEJOON PHARM

Spago Nanomedical AB

Guerbet

Bracco

Bayer AG

Medtron AG

NemotoKyorindo Co., Ltd

ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Sino Medical-Device Technology Co

Patent Analysis

Analysis by Type of Patent

Analysis by Publication year

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Patent Age

Analysis by CPC Analysis

Analysis by Patent Valuation

Analysis by Key Players

Grants Analysis

Analysis by year

Analysis by Amount Awarded

Analysis by Issuing Authority

Analysis by Grant Application

Analysis by Funding Institute

Analysis by NIH Departments

Analysis by Recipient Organization

Funding Analysis

Analysis by Funding Instances

Analysis by Type of Funding

Analysis by Funding Amount

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Leading Investors

Analysis by Geography

Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

Analysis by Partnership Instances

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Leading Players

Analysis by Geography

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Overview

US FDA

EU EMA

INDIA CDSCO

JAPAN PMDA

Others

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market Segmentations



Injector Systems

CT Injector Systems

MRI Injector Systems

Cardiovascular/Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables

Tubing

Syringe

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Single Head Injectors

Dual-Head Injectors

Syringe less Injectors

Market Breakup by Applications

Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

