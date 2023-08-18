Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for August 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.82 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.08.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal

Bank of Nova Scotia

CIBC

National Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank

AGF Management Ltd

CI Financial Corp.

IGM Financial Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Sun Life Financial Inc.

BCE Inc.

TransAlta Corp.

TC Energy Corp.

Power Financial Corp

TMX Group Inc.







Distribution Details Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: August 31, 2023 Payable Date: September 8, 2023

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com