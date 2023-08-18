Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2023. 

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for August 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.82 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.08. 

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows: 

BanksInvestment ManagementLife InsuranceUtilities & Other
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
AGF Management Ltd
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc. 
Great-West Lifeco Inc. 
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
BCE Inc. 
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp. 
Power Financial Corp
TMX Group Inc. 
    


Distribution Details 
  
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)$0.06667
  
Record Date: August 31, 2023 
  
Payable Date:September 8, 2023
  
  

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.primedividend.com 
info@quadravest.com 