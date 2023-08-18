Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06250 for each Preferred share ($0.750 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2023. 

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.94 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $35.49. 

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. 

Distribution Details
  
Class A Share (FTN)$0.12570
  
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A)$0.06250
  
Record Date:August 31, 2023
  
Payable Date:September 8, 2023
  


