Testosterone Booster Supplements Market to Cross US$ 144.2 Million Valuation by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the revenue of the Testosterone Booster Supplements Market were estimated at US$ 72.8 million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 144.2 million. Mucuna Pruriens-based Testosterone Booster Supplements demand is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.



The key drivers influencing Testosterone Booster Supplements Market expansion include increasing consumer interest in natural and traditional remedies for health and wellness, rising incidence of lifestyle-related health issues, expanding distribution channels, and increasing prevalence of Testosterone deficiency.

Testosterone is a male sex hormone produced in the testicles. This plays a vital role for men and is responsible for all the characteristics such as muscles of the body, strength and vigor, aggressiveness, hoarse voice, and many more. Testosterone supplement is manufactured in the USA and UK. The manufacturing facilities are approved by FDA. TestoPrime, Testogen, Testo-Max and Testodren are the well-known Testosterone booster supplements on the market.

In 2020, there were over 40% of men over the age of 45 and 50% women above the age of 80s are hypogonadal. The Testosterone level in the body has been decreased by over 100 mg/dL every 10 years. The growing prevalence of Testosterone deficiency disorders and the rise in health and fitness awareness among consumers are driving the market.

According to research, in 2020, the global sale of fenugreek supplements were about US$ 463.2 million, and it is expected to reach US$ 738.8 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Fenugreek supplements have been traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to increase Testosterone levels and improve male reproductive health.

Fenugreek seeds contain compounds like saponins and furostanol glycosides that are believed to have a positive effect on Testosterone levels. The increased need of fenugreek supplements influences the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are TestoFuel, GNC Holdings, LLC, SMP Nutra, Hybrid Nutraceutical, VH Nutrition LLC, Roar Ambition Ltd, Ultra Testo Rush, EVLUTION NUTRITION, Zoic Pharmaceuticals, Uniraylifesciences, BL Bio Lab, LLC and Nutritjet.

A few of the recent developments in the Testosterone Booster Supplements Market are:

In May 2021 , Lipocine Inc. announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for its new oral Testosterone replacement therapy product, LPCN 1144. The company plans to address the FDA's concerns and resubmit its application for approval.



, Lipocine Inc. announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for its new oral Testosterone replacement therapy product, LPCN 1144. The company plans to address the FDA's concerns and resubmit its application for approval. In December 2020, Besins Healthcare announced that it had received FDA approval for a new Testosterone nasal gel called Natesto. Natesto is designed to be applied inside the nostrils and offers an alternative to traditional Testosterone gels that are applied to the skin.



Analysis of the Testosterone Booster Supplements Market in the United States:

The United States market for testosterone booster supplements is poised for a substantial surge, projected to achieve a valuation of US$ 34.8 million by the year 2033. This growth translates to an impressive absolute dollar expansion of US$ 15.8 million from 2023 to 2033. Notably, the U.S. market has displayed consistent progression, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2018 to 2022. This trajectory is anticipated to intensify, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Ashwagandha, a botanical ingredient gaining prominence, reflects this market's vigor. According to the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), sales of ashwagandha surged remarkably by 50.4% in 2020, attaining an impressive US$ 198 million. The growth continued in 2021, projecting sales to exceed US$ 252 million. By 2022, ashwagandha supplement sales soared to nearly US$ 83.4 million.

Central to this market's vigor is the hormone testosterone, pivotal for male health encompassing muscle mass, bone density, and libido. Testosterone booster supplements cater to elevating testosterone levels in men. As the demand for ashwagandha supplements escalates, a concomitant expansion in the testosterone market is envisaged throughout the evaluation period.

The study reveals extensive growth in Testosterone Booster Supplements Market by Source (Mucuna Pruriens, Ginseng, Oyster Extract, Fenugreek, Ashwagandha, Forskohlii), by Form (Capsules, Powder), by Distribution Channels (Online Sales, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy Stores) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

