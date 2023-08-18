[Market Update] Global Sales of Foamed Plastic Insulation Products is expected to reach 30.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 3.5%, analysis by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market is valued at US$ 25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2028, market report by RationalStat

Market Scope and Report Overview

The growing trend towards sustainable and green building practices increased demand for insulation materials with a lower environmental impact and that contribute to energy savings. In the automotive sector, foamed plastic insulation materials were utilized for thermal and acoustic insulation, contributing to passenger comfort and enhanced vehicle performance. Manufacturers were constantly innovating to provide insulating solutions that fulfilled the special needs of various applications, such as fire resistance, moisture resistance, and environmental friendliness. These factors drive the market growth for foamed plastic insulation products.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global foamed plastic insulation products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Market intelligence for the global foamed plastic insulation products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (tons) by various products/ services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global foamed plastic insulation products market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-foamed-plastic-insulation-products-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, polyurethane segment held the most significant share of the global foamed plastic insulation products market around 50%. Urethane materials offer a variety of properties and are employed in a variety of sectors on a global scale.

On the basis of application, building and construction segment dominated the foam plastics market in 2021, growing at a substantial CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Because of its flexibility, durability, and light weight, foam is frequently utilized in the building sector for thermal insulation and sealing.





Need Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-foamed-plastic-insulation-products-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The foamed plastic insulation products market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global foamed plastic insulation products market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global foamed plastic insulation products market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-foamed-plastic-insulation-products-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-foamed-plastic-insulation-products-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global foamed plastic insulation products market include,

In June 2020, Dolco Packaging, a Tekni-Plex Inc. subsidiary, cooperated with Agilyx Corporation to expand recycling of polystyrene (PS) packaging and other PS consumer items. This agreement is projected to assist the company in increasing worldwide plastic recovery from 10% to 90%.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global foamed plastic insulation products market growth include Trelleborg, Dow, Avery Dennison Corporation, Owens Corning, 3M Company, Dupont, Sika, BASF, Knuaf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, and among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global foamed plastic insulation products market based on type, application, and region

Global Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Type Polyurethane Foam Polystyrene Polyisocyanurate Phenolic Foam Others

Global Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Application Building & Construction Packaging Automotive Furniture & Bedding Footwear Sports & Recreational Others

Global Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market US Canada Latin America Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Trelleborg Dow Avery Dennison Corporation Owens Corning 3M Company Dupont Sika BASF Knuaf Insulation Saint-Gobain



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-foamed-plastic-insulation-products-market/



Key Questions Answered in the Foamed Plastic Insulation Products Report:

What will be the market value of the global foamed plastic insulation products market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

What are the market drivers of the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

What are the key trends in the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

Which is the leading region in the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

What are the major companies operating in the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global foamed plastic insulation products market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245