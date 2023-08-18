Del Taco Gets Smoky and Sweet with New Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant*, announced the introduction of its NEW Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket: three items filled with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket and smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce. Starting August 24, Del Taco guests can order the Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla, Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito, and Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries for a limited time at locations nationwide.



"Our Del Taco® Better Mex® brand promise includes providing our guests with elevating experiences,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our low and slow pit-smoked brisket brings the smoke, and the honey chipotle BBQ sauce brings the sweet to menu items that deliver another dimension of flavor in fast food. Add some of our NEW Funnel Cake Fries to any of our Brisket items and you have backyard BBQ flavor party to go.”

Del Taco’s three NEW Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket items include**:

Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket Quesadilla ($6.49): A freshly grilled tortilla filled with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, and melted fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.

Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Burrito ($8.99): Del's popular Epic Burrito with a BBQ twist! An oversized flour tortilla loaded with 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, Crinkle Cut Fries, crispy bacon, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and cool sour cream.

Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket & Bacon Fries ($6.99): Del's fan-favorite Crinkle Cut Fries covered in smoky honey chipotle BBQ sauce, 16-hour pit-smoked pulled beef brisket, creamy ranch sauce, crispy bacon, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.



In addition to the NEW Brisket items, Del Taco is bringing back its fan-favorite Funnel Cake Fries.

Funnel Cake Fries ($1.99): A twist on a classic, fan-fave fair food, these delicious Funnel Cake Fries are fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar.



To celebrate the launch of Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket, Del Taco hosted local media and creators for a private tasting party in the backyard beer garden themed brewery and cider house at Benny Boy Brewing in Los Angeles on August 17. Guests enjoyed a preview of the NEW Brisket items with a live performance from Raquel Lily & buko boys, beer pints straight from the tank, cider from the barrel, and refreshing bottles of Dr Pepper® the perfect soda for any BBQ party.

Del Taco fans interested in trying the new items can also enjoy FREE Delivery with $20 minimum purchase now through September 30*** when they sign up for the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app.

To learn more about Del Taco’s NEW Honey Chipotle BBQ Brisket or to find the closest location near you, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

***Offer valid Monday, 8/14/23-Saturday, 9/30/23 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access Free Delivery promotion. $20 minimum purchase required. Delivery and digital service fees may apply. Available only on orders placed through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or deltaco.com. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb6425f8-76b4-40b1-864c-dc96da9106b5