North America Evaporative Cooling Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)

The NA Evaporative Cooling Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.67 billion in 2023 to USD 2.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The North American region has been significantly witnessing a surge in the overall number of initiatives for sustainable energy management. Hence, traditional air conditioning is not a feasible option. This crucial factor is boosting the popularity of evaporative cooling, which is becoming the most effective option for cooling large open spaces or areas.



Key Highlights

Various government standards have been implemented within the region, especially in the United States, for the efficient utilization of energy across commercial and industrial sectors with evaporative cooling techniques. Therefore, Natural Resources Canada is considering a rise in the minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for evaporative-cooled products to align with the MEPS in the United States for those classes of products. As evaporative cooling makes utilization of a natural process, namely the reduction of air temperature by evaporating water on it, they are the preferred alternative over traditional cooling technologies.

Evaporative coolers offer several key benefits to end users, including cost-effectiveness, energy savings, low maintenance, and operational requirements, besides being multifunctional (can be used in an open environment for cooling, air purification, and ventilation). Thus, owing to favorable regulations for sustainable energy across the region, advancements in technologies and their benefits compared to traditional cooling techniques are significantly driving the market studied.

The other significant driver for the US segment is the rise in the adoption of evaporative coolers in data centers. The demand for data centers is increasing at a rapid pace in the country, with the adoption of digital content, Big Data, and e-commerce. Keeping these facilities constantly functional is mandatory, especially for multinational companies operating in this space. In addition to reliability, the industry is seeking various energy-efficient solutions that have the potential to lower operational costs and reduce carbon emissions from data center operations.

However, the dependency of evaporative cooling technologies on the external climate could be a major point of concern that can overall limit the growth of the market.

The sudden COVID-19 pandemic outbreak caused the adoption of strict lockdown laws across several nations, which has mainly led to the temporary closure of many manufacturing facilities and fluctuations in demand for evaporative cooling systems. During the post-COVID-19 scenario, the market is expected to witness ample opportunities for growth throughout the forecast period significantly, especially due to the rise in the demand for the data center within the region.



North America Evaporative Cooling Market Trends



The Commercial Sector is Expected to Register a Significant Growth



Commercial establishments are greatly required to maintain optimal climatic conditions, especially to protect the health and well-being of clients and employees. Commercial entities, such as hospitals, movie theaters, airports, hotels, and malls, among others, generally employ both air conditioners and evaporative coolers depending upon the ventilation and cooling requirements of an enclosure.

Moreover, evaporative air coolers are majorly used in commercial establishments’ facilities as alternatives to air conditioners. Apart from this, the market is anticipated to be driven by the growing adoption of small to medium enterprises instead of air conditioners, as the cost of air conditioning setup can be significantly high.

Due to the recent surge in demand for data center operations, it has become imperative for HVAC companies to provide cost and energy-efficient solutions for data centers. Data center solution providers are mostly on the lookout for reliable solutions that are able to cut down overall emissions, thereby driving the market’s growth considerably.

A normal data center usually requires about 0.5 to 50MW of cooling capacity, and due to recent changes in ASHRAE guidelines, the permissible operating temperature has been increased to 27°C. This has been a significant driver for the overall demand for evaporative air coolers in data centers. Additionally, these products do not make utilization of any refrigerants or CFCs, which could further minimize the overall carbon footprint for the end-user applications.

As per US Census Bureau, the value of commercial construction that has been put in place reached a landmark of around USD 115 billion this year. Warehouses and private offices were the most common type of commercial construction started in the United States. In contrast, the total count was around USD 94.55 billion last year, indicating significant growth in the commercial construction sector. This rise in the commercial construction sector within the region is likely to drive the market’s growth exponentially.



Direct Cooling is Expected to Hold Major Share



Direct evaporative air cooling is the oldest, simplest, and most widely used type of evaporative cooling. The fan in the system pulls hot air through a dampened sponge-like pad and distributes the resulting cool air to the interior space either directly or through ducts. Warm, dry air is converted to cool, moist air as the heat in the air evaporates the water.

Direct evaporative cooling systems are mainly suitable for applications that have large heat-load removal needs and those that are open to using outside air to accomplish this. The major areas of their applications include residential sectors, commercial kitchens, and warehouses where comfort requirements are more relaxed. Hence, the system requirement depends majorly on the end users and on the specified operational performance requirements.

Moreover, Direct evaporative cooling (DEC) is typically the most energy-efficient method to cool a data center, as the outside air is directly cooled through evaporation and is then used to moderate the internal climate. Hence, the rise in the overall count of data centers within the region is expected to amplify the market’s growth exponentially.

As per Cloudscene, as of January 2022, the total count of data centers in the United States was 2,701, whereas Germany ranked second with an overall count of 487 data centers. The United Kingdom ranked third among countries in terms of the total number of data centers, with 456, while China recorded 443. This possession of a significant number of data centers in the United States is expected to amplify the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.



North America Evaporative Cooling Industry Overview



The North American evaporative cooling market is highly competitive that consists of various major players. Based on market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These significant players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to maximize their market share and increase their profitability.



In November 2022, Baltimore Aircoil Company declared the release of its new TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Cooler. This adiabatic cooler is perfect for applications that mainly demand a combination of limited water usage with energy efficiency. BAC’s innovative design maximizes both water and energy efficiency, ultimately minimizing costs. In addition, the TrilliumSeries Cooler is designed to make installation and ongoing maintenance simple.



In July 2022, ST Engineering declared the launch of its new Airbitat DC Cooling System, thereby marking its entry into the data center cooling market. The Airbitat DC Cooling System, an innovation by its Urban Environment Solutions (UES) business, delivers powerful pre-cooling for tropical data centers, achieving annual net energy savings of more than 20% over conventional chiller systems alone.



