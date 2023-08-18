Disposable Gloves Market Worth $21.4 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disposable gloves are used in the healthcare industry to prevent the chances of contamination between the patients and the physicians. These gloves are made of different materials like latex, nitrile rubber, polyisoprene, polyvinyl and neoprene, and others. Surgical gloves are available in two forms powdered and powder-free. The powder used in the gloves is cornstarch powder, lycopodium powder, and talc, which are used to avoid sweating and lubricate the gloves making them easy to use. Powder-free gloves are used in sensitive surgeries and are also used by people allergic to powder. Surgical gloves are available in various sizes, thus offering precision in surgeries. Surgical gloves are of higher standards and highly sterile, as per the application and end use.

Disposable Gloves Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.27 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $21.40 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The disposable gloves market growth is driven by increasing burden of healthcare-associated infections, rising adoption of nitrile gloves for industrial use and growing number of surgical procedures.





Disposable Gloves Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others); Type (Powdered and Powder Free)

Global Disposable Gloves Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 8.27 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 21.40 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered Material, Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, RoE, RoMEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Disposable Gloves Market: Material Overview

The disposable gloves market, by material, is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The natural rubber held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, nitrile gloves segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the market during the forecast period. The most satisfactory raw material for the development of gloves has consistently been natural rubber latex. Latex gloves are made from the natural rubber, which is derived from Hevea braziliensis trees. The advantage of latex for making gloves is due to its elasticity. Latex recovers its original form; hence, it is widely preferred for making gloves. Its properties, such as adaptability, dexterity, and prolonged comfort, prevents fatigue. The synthetic gloves in the market have replaced latex gloves as latex gloves can cause allergic reactions (type I) and dermatitis to the user having sensitive skin. However, it provides extra protection from viruses and due to its durability properties, it contributes to the largest market share. In addition, latex gloves are available in different colors, sizes, and different coatings. It also shows good performance with solvents and a variety of the most common chemicals, such as alcohols, ammonia, acetone. Few latex gloves manufacturer are Cardinal Health offers Protexis Latex, Protexis Latex Blue with Neu-Thera, Protexis Latex Classic, Protexis Latex Hydrogel, Protexis Latex Micro, Protexis Latex Ortho, and Protexis Latex with Neu-Thera these many variants of latex gloves in the market.





Global Disposable Gloves Market: Type Overview

On the basis of type, the disposable gloves market has been bifurcated into powdered and powder-free. The powder-free segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 moreover the same is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the market during the forecast period. The production for powder-free gloves is growing after the ban was proposed in the various country for powdered gloves. There are multiple advantages offered by powder-free disposable gloves as they contain fewer chemicals and endotoxins. The other good advantage is that they are powder-free Natural rubber and have fewer proteins. Thus, these gloves are less allergenic and more skin tolerable. Various companies are such as Ansell, Abena UK Ltd, Unigloves (UK) Limited, and Cardinal Health, among others, offer powdered free disposable gloves in the market. Therefore, it is expected that the powder-free gloves segment is growing market at a fastest CAGR.





Global Disposable Gloves Market: Application Overview

On the basis of application, the disposable gloves market has been segmented into examination and surgical. The examination segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover the surgical segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the market during the forecast period. During surgical procedures, surgical gloves are required to avoid potential disease transmission between surgeons and patients. With greater accuracy and sensitivity, surgical gloves have more accurate sizing and enable them to higher standards. They are of high quality and sterile. These gloves are soft, chlorinated, hand-specific, harmless, odorless, and anatomical in shape. Also they fit perfectly into the hand of the surgeon to obtain better protection during the procedure. The main purpose of surgical gloves is to serve as a protective barrier to prevent possible transmission of diseases during surgical procedures between healthcare professionals and patients.





Global Disposable Gloves Market: End User Overview

The disposable gloves market, by end user, is segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgery centers, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of the market in 2021. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% in the market during the forecast period. Hospitals and clinics segment holds major market share in ventilators market owing to the medical availability of various types of ventilators and the growing adoption rate of these devices in hospital settings. Developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, rising healthcare expenditure, lucrative reimbursement policies, and increasing emphasis on better patient outcomes are factors contributing to the growth of the segment. The hospital and clinic segment was influenced by privatization in the U.S. and U.K. Many retail clinics fall under the network of private hospitals, which are increasingly demanding high-quality ventilators.





Global Disposable Gloves Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing Burden of Healthcare-Associated Infection

Rising adoption of Nitrile Gloves for Industrial Use

Increasing Surgical Procedures

Restraints

Shortage for Gloves

Opportunities

Domestic Production of Gloves

Future Trends

Growing Adoption of Powder Free Glove





Key Market Players:

RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, Mölnlycke, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are among the key companies operating in the disposable gloves market. Leading players adopt strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and expansion of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In September 2020 , Sempermed USA introduces grip strong poly general purpose disposable gloves. Grip Strong Poly powder-free gloves offer a spacious, loose fit and are recommended for non-invasive, short-term tasks. They are manufactured with high density polyethylene and meet FDA requirements for food handling.

In June 2022 , Danish company Eastwest Medico Aps launched first biodegradable disposable gloves. PROSENSO biodegradable is a brand new and revolutionary nitrile glove product that allows the gloves to degrade during a microbial process in aerobic and anaerobic environments at landfills.

In May 2022 , Globus Group launched the ultimate range of single-use gloves, helping to put a barrier between hands and everyday hazards. These premium, 100% nitrile gloves are launched for users across industries, synonymous with quality, innovation, and value.

In March 2022 , American Nitrile, LLC partnered with Orion Infrastructure Capital to complete development of its manufacturing facility in Grove City, OH. Under the arrangement, OIC provided $105 million to support the completion of twelve production lines with an aggregate capacity of 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year.

In May 2021 , Molnlycke launched innovative Biogel PI UltraTouch S surgical disposable glove, which addresses the problem of allergic contact dermatitis among surgical teams

Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the disposable gloves market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the disposable gloves market from 2021 to 2028

Estimation of global demand for disposable gloves

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the disposable gloves market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the disposable gloves market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the disposable gloves industry dynamics

Size of the disposable gloves market in various regions with promising growth opportunities









