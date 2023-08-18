New York, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Sensor Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06483779/?utm_source=GNW



Key Highlights

Increasing demand for agricultural production, changing technology practices, and increasing intensification, including precision agriculture, low-till management, and advanced technology, are a few factors driving the agricultural sensors market.

Agricultural sensors are expected to achieve complete expansion in the region. Location sensors have gained immense traction in recent years for the need for precise positioning in precision agriculture. In China, a large-scale agriculture digital zone was established in the Heilongjiang Modern Agriculture Demonstration Zone in 2018 under the motto ’Sky, Earth, and Space,’ where "Sky"stood for satellite remote sensing data, "Space"for drone remote sensing data, and "Ground"for ground IoT data.

Many agritech companies developed innovative models for easing farming practices by focusing more on wireless platforms to enable real-time decision-making regarding yield monitoring, crop health monitoring, field mapping, irrigation scheduling, harvesting management, etc., for helping the farmers from adverse price fluctuations of their produce.

North America remains the largest geographical segment of the market and accounts for a major market share. High investments and wide adoption of smart farming techniques show huge potential growth for sensor farming during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations and the rising adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices by large and small farm owners to upsurge the productivity of fields are expected to drive the market.



Agricultural Sensor Market Trends



Decreased Number of Labor Requirements



Precision and indoor farming techniques demand new techniques to address the challenges of fluctuating climatic conditions and decreased skilled labor force. The farmer can control light amounts, nutrition levels, and moisture levels when they are growing crops solely indoors. Sensors with small-scale control systems with robust functionality would allow businesses to automate their systems and increase yields in a better way. The post-adoption of sensors may reduce the labor force by around 20.0%. Agricultural sensors can address the labor challenge in indoor farms.



Big industrial indoor farms use sensors that can sense water contamination, pesticide residues, nutrient shortages, disease attacks, etc. The combination of indoor farming and agricultural sensors will likely enhance crops’ production capacities, which may drive the agricultural sensors market in the future.



As such, high-technology irrigation tools, such as soil moisture sensors, can help farmers determine the level of water requirement in each area. Smart irrigation applications in IoT-enabled devices can help control and monitor the irrigation equipment to adjust it based on changing requirements. Both represent a wide scope for undertaking precision irrigation in regions with depleted groundwater levels. These factors are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is the largest regional market for agricultural sensors. Strong government support to increase agricultural production, availability of infrastructure support, and acceptance of smart and precession farming methods increased the deployment of advanced farming solutions. In North America, the adoption of soil moisture sensors has rapidly increased. Soil moisture instruments are used in the sports turf segment for more efficient monitoring and conversion of turfgrass. Studies indicate that adopting sensors helps farmers minimize drought stress and reduces maintenance and labor costs of protected cultivation by at least 20%.



The United States is the early adopter of precision farming technologies, the primary factor responsible for the region’s most significant share in the global market. The US agricultural sector has undergone a groundbreaking revolution regarding adopting smart farming practices in recent years. Although the advent of sensor-based technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) cellular devices, gear tooth sensor-based irrigation and fertilization equipment, and valve position sensors, is relatively new in the domain, the country has been witnessing a new-found demand for sensors, primarily due to the increased rate of mechanization and smart agricultural practices adopted by the farmers. A considerable acceptance of modern agriculture methods by Canada is contributing to industry growth.



Agricultural Sensor Industry Overview



The agricultural sensor market is fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies and a few big players operating in the market, resulting in stiff competition. Some of the major players in the market include Edyan, Acclima Inc., CropX inc., Pycno, and Acquity Agriculture. The development of regional markets and local players in different parts of the world is the major factor for the fragmented nature of the market. North America and Asia-Pacific are the two regions showing maximum competitor activities.



