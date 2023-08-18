Nexcella Announces Dr. Heather Landau, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Amyloidosis Program Director, Joins Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Landau joins the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board with decades of hematology/oncology clinical trial experience at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Landau is a recognized thought leader in CAR-T cell therapy, bone marrow and solid organ transplantation and novel treatment approaches to plasma cell disorders including AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, announced that Dr. Heather Landau has joined the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Landau brings extensive experience in designing clinical trials in hematology and oncology, novel treatment approaches for AL amyloidosis and multiple myeloma, and thought leadership to Nexcella.

“Patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma deserve more effective treatments that can improve their outcomes,” said Dr. Landau. “Nexcella is leading development of a CAR-T in AL Amyloidosis with encouraging clinical results. I am excited to join the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board and help advance NXC-201 for U.S. patients with AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma.”

"We are delighted to have Dr. Landau join the Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board," stated Ilya Rachman, Executive Chairman of Nexcella. Gabriel Morris, President of Nexcella, added: “Dr. Landau’s wealth of experience comes from more than 15 years at MSK, with CAR-Ts and transplantation across indications to bring innovative treatment options to patients is inspirational. We are excited to be collaborating with Dr. Landau.”

Dr. Heather Landau is the Director of Amyloidosis Program and a Bone Marrow Transplant Specialist & Cellular Therapist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Landau received her medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University, completed her Internal Medicine residency at University of Colorado and her Hematology & Oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc. is a Los Angeles, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023, across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all.

