Personal Care Packaging Market Revenues to Reach USD 39.85 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

The supplies that safeguard personal care products from contamination and other issues are referred to as personal care packaging. Plastic, in the form of primary containers, secondary flexible pouches, caps, closures, and nozzles, is one key packaging material utilized by the cosmetic industry. The plastic tube is one of the most significant containers in the cosmetic industry, as it can store liquid-solid and semi-solid materials and dispense products in controlled proportions.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 30.53 billion Market Size (2028) USD 39.85 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 5.47% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing awareness of a healthier lifestyle. Increasingly engaged consumer base.

Who are the Top Companies in the Personal Care Packaging Market?

The global personal care packaging market is highly fragmented, with many players present across the key regions. The key players in the global personal care packaging market are:

Albea SA

HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Graham Packaging Company

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

AptarGroup Inc.

Amcor PLC

Cosmopak Ltd

Quadpack Industries SA

Rieke Packaging Systems Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

Raepak Ltd

Key Highlights from the Personal Care Packaging Market Report :

Haircare to Drive the Market

The usage of treatment oils for added heat styling protection, imparting shine, or decreasing frizz has led to the intensified use of dropper packaging as a dosing and precision application method.

Most hair care brands are entering partnerships to provide better packaging alternatives. Companies are gradually engaging in refilling initiatives that encourage consumers to bring back their bottles and refill them at a subsidized price instead of purchasing the product independently.

APAC to Account for Major Market Growth

The strengthening awareness of a healthier lifestyle among individuals for healthy and hygienic living has contributed to the increase in per capita expenditure on household products (including personal care products) across Asia.

The personal care market in China has been one of the fastest-growing sectors in the last few years, aided by an increasingly engaged consumer base, which is augmenting the growth of the market studied.

What are the Latest Developments in the Personal Care Packaging Market?

On July 20, 2022, OnTop Cosmetics launched its Renewal Oil Cream, the first of its four core facial cream products to feature packaging made from Eastman Cristal Renew trademarked copolyester.

In August 2022, Korean packaging plant Beauty packaging manufacturer Toly grew its production capabilities in Asia by opening a new plant in South Korea. The manufacturing facility is used to produce PET (polyethylene terephthalate) jars and bottles for the beauty industry.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Personal Care Packaging Market Based on Material Type, Packaging Type, Product Type, and Geography



By Material Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Plastic Glass Metal Paper

By Packaging Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Plastic Bottles and Containers Glass Bottles and Containers Metal Containers Folding Cartons Corrugated Boxes Tube and Stick Caps and Closures Pump and Dispenser Flexible Plastic Packaging Other Packaging Types

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Oral Care Hair Care Color Cosmetics Skin Care Men's Grooming Deodorants Other Product Types

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Indonesia Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Personal Care Packaging Market Report (2023-2028) .

