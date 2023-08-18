Dental Anesthetics Market Revenue to Cross USD 904.1 million by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 2.6%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dental anesthetics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 904.1 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for dental anesthetics is expected to close at US$ 741.3 million.



The growing prevalence of dental disorders and the rise in dental procedures, including routine check-ups, fillings, extractions, and root canals, contribute to the overall demand for dental anesthetics. The increasing awareness about oral health contributes to the overall demand for dental anesthetics. The growing number of dental disorders among children also boosts the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global dental anesthetics market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the dental anesthetics market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global dental anesthetics market report:

Dentsply Sirona, Laboratories Inibsa, Pierrel SPA, Septodont, Laboratories Normon, Primex Pharmaceuticals, Aspen Group, Dentalhitec, Zeyco, Crosstex International, Inc., Southern Anesthesia & Surgical, Inc., Milestone Scientific, Centrix, Inc., 3M, and Cetylite, Inc. are the prominent players in the business.

Key Developments in the Dental Anesthetics Market

In July 2020 -- Aspen Group , Inc., an education technology holding company, today announced an affiliation partnership with American-Advanced Practice Network (A-APN), a national clinical network for advanced practice nurses that provides comprehensive health care and nursing services at its outpatient centers and clinical facilities throughout the U.S.

, Inc., an education technology holding company, today announced an affiliation partnership with American-Advanced Practice Network (A-APN), a national clinical network for advanced practice nurses that provides comprehensive health care and nursing services at its outpatient centers and clinical facilities throughout the U.S. Primex brings a broad portfolio of anaesthesia products helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures, including a novel, oral solution. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify and bring to the market new medications that complete the Triad of Anaesthesia. In addition, the Group includes a complimentary range of local anaesthetics and dental products under the OGNA® brand.

The growing demand for minimally invasive dental procedures and pain management techniques, further driving the demand for dental anesthetics to ensure patient comfort.

The increasing global aging population is prone to dental issues and requires dental treatments. As dental concerns are mostly seen among the adult population, the demand for dental anesthetics procedures increases.

The increasing importance of dental health among the population and the increase in government initiatives to offer better dental facilities are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the dental anesthetics market was valued at US$ 723 million

By type of anesthesia, the local anesthesia segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period. Local anesthetics such as lidocaine, prilocaine , mepivacaine , and bupivacaine are regularly used in dentistry for oral anesthesia.

are regularly used in dentistry for oral anesthesia. Based on the route of administration, the intravenous segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased acceptance of centrifugal chillers in various end-use industries.

Dental Anesthetics: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing dental tourism and increasing demand for dental care, and increasing demand for painless surgery among patients is contributing to the growth of the dental anesthetics market.

Increasing technological advances and innovation in anesthetics delivery systems such as computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery (CCLAD) systems, enhance precision and reduce pain during injections, provide an opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of more effective and longer-lasting anesthetic formulations, improving the overall efficacy of dental anesthetics.



Dental Anesthetics Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant share of the dental anesthetics market owing to the increasing number of oral surgeries performed. The growing aging population and increasing number of dental procedures performed are projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative opportunities for the dental anesthetics market during the forecast period. Significant growth in the dental industry due to increasing population and awareness about oral health drives the market demand in the region. Rapid urbanization and a growing middle class contribute to higher demand for dental services, including anesthetics.

Dental Anesthetics Market –Key segments

Type of Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia Articaine Bupivacaine Lidocaine Others

General Anesthesia

Sedation



Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others



End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



