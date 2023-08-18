Europe Crowd Lending and Crowd Investing Market Revenues to Reach USD 14.41 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Europe Crowd Lending and Crowd Investing Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 13.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 1.76% during the forecast period.

Equity crowdfunding extends the company's securities to many potential investors in exchange for investment. As per their investment, each investor has a right to a part of the company. Wefunder and StartEngine are two such examples of specialized web platforms where the crowdfunding process is conducted. The digital nature of the crowdfunding platform is fostering a more liberal and open way of financing.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 13.21 billion Market Size (2028) USD 14.41 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 1.76% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The shift to digital media. The transformation and the expansion of access to essential financial services.

Key Highlights from the Europe Crowd Lending and Crowd Investing Market Report :

High Proliferation of Smartphones to Help the Market

Market vendors are increasingly using smartphones to complete KYC and ensure they acquire new borrowers remotely. Digital advertisement spending from these vendors is anticipated to be centered around smartphones for various reasons.

The market’s growth is expected to be driven by 5G deployment worldwide. By 2025, the global 5G-enabled smartphone subscription will surpass 4.4 billion.

CEE Countries to Witness Significant Growth

Crowdfunding platforms are witnessing significant growth in Europe. Numerous business models have been initiated, starting from philanthropic activities and ending with financing companies and personal needs.

More companies are estimated to join the ecosystem with clear and transparent policies for their customers. Countries in the CEE will become particularly appealing for crowdfunding, owing to the development requirements and the higher capital costs compared to the Western European ones.

What are the Latest Developments in the Europe Crowd Lending and Crowd Investing Market?

In November 2022, Oneplanetcrowd merged into Invesdor, a Finland-based larger European securities crowdfunding platform. Oneplanetcrowd platform supports early-stage firms, including sustainable energy projects, to raise capital from individuals interested in social impact investing.

In September 2022, Republic completed the acquisition of the UK’s crowdfunding platform Seedrs, an online investment platform, for almost USD 100 million to expand its European footprint. Seedrs permits investors to buy and sell shares in private companies and ambitious entrepreneurs to secure investment for their businesses while building communities.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Europe Crowd Lending and Crowd Investing Market Based on Type and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Business Consumer

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Poland Czech Republic Other CEE Countries Rest of Europe



