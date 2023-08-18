North America Ready Meals Market Revenues to Reach USD 66.70 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " North America Ready Meals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 54.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period.

Ready meals are complete meals with multiple ingredients that can be quickly prepared using methods like microwaving or heating. Demand for ready-meal products is increasing significantly in the United States, while it is low in Mexico and the rest of North America. Online retailing has contributed to the growth of ready-meal sales in the United States and Canada. Changing consumer lifestyles are driving the consumption of ready-to-eat foods like rice, pulses, and soups. The rise in nuclear families and longer working hours are leading to increased consumption of ready-to-eat food products.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 54.38 billion Market Size (2028) USD 66.70 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.17% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growth of online retailing. Changing consumer lifestyles and busy schedules.





Who are the Top Companies in the North America Ready Meals Market?

The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous players competing for the leading position. The players are diversifying their product portfolio and focusing on expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

The significant players in the North American ready meals market are,

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mars Incorporated

Conagra Brands

Ebro Foods SA

Nestle SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Campbell Soup Company

Unilever PLC

HelloFresh Group

General Mills Inc.

Key Highlights from the North America Ready Meals Market Report :

Growing Affinity toward Ethnic Meals

Over the past decade, more Asian immigrants have arrived in North America than from any other region globally. Immigrants bring diverse cultures, economic traits, and food consumption patterns, driving sales of ethnic ready meals.

The rising number of Asian immigrants is increasing the demand for authentic cuisines and driving sales of ethnic-ready meals. Ready meals featuring Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Indian cuisines have gained strong penetration over the last decade.

In the future, the ethnic ready meals industry is likely to focus on blending different ethnic cuisines.

United States Dominating the Market

The ex-pat population in the United States reached 47 million in April 2022. The presence of an expanding ex-pat population and the desire to try new products also drive the demand for ready meals. The "backyard" trend in outdoor activities is influencing the demand for ready meals.

Demand for quick and easy food, including ready meals, is increasing in the United States due to shifting social and economic patterns. Transparency and sustainability are essential for consumers, with many looking for products containing clean and natural ingredients.

Factors such as higher food and beverage spending, consumer awareness of healthy foods, and changes in eating habits are helping the market grow.

Technological innovations have led to various formats of convenience foods, including chilled, frozen, portion-controlled, and microwaveable ready meals. Consumers value certifications and labels such as non-GMO, organic, and women- or minority-owned.

What are the Latest Developments in the North America Ready Meals Market?

In October 2022, Campbell Soup Company launched four new mealtime soups with four different flavors.

In June 2022, Conagra Brands introduced an extensive summer line-up of new products featuring contemporary flavors with in-trend ingredients.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the North America Ready Meals Market Based on Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Frozen Ready Meals Canned Ready Meals Dried Ready Meals

By Category (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Conventional Meals Free-from Meals

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores/Grocery Stores Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the North America Ready Meals Market Report (2023-2028) .

