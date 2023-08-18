Pakistan Seed Market Revenues to Reach USD 506.22 Million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Pakistan Seed Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 392.88 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

The seed market in Pakistan is witnessing licensing of seed producers, variety release methods, access to public germplasm, and quality control, among others. In Pakistan, the highest hybrid seed penetration is cotton, with hybridization reaching saturation.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 392.88 million Market Size (2028) USD 506.22 million CAGR (2023-2028) 5.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of hybridization of crops. The introduction of new laws to propagate biotech seeds.

Who are the Top Companies in the Pakistan Seed Market?

The market is highly fragmented and consists of several local and global players. The players are investing in new products, partnerships, and expansions to enhance their market presence.

Significant players in the Pakistani seed market are,

Bayer Crop Science Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd

ICI Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd

Four Brothers Seeds Corporation

Rashid Seeds

Sky Seeds

Jullundur Private Limited

Haji Sons

AllahDin Group​

Ali Akbar Group​

Pak Hi-Bred Seed

Star Seed Company

Key Highlights from the Pakistan Seed Market Report :

Decreasing Arable Land

The demand for increasing production from arable land to achieve higher returns can be catered to using HYVs and hybrid varieties. This is encouraging farmers to shift to packaged seeds, which provide better returns.

Fluctuating arable land is encouraging companies and farmers to attract resources for contract farming, especially for potato and maize crops.

Open Pollinated Seeds to Register Growth

MMRI released four open-pollinated maize varieties, which are of short duration and can be harvested quicker to rotate land for the next crop.

Maize is considered the third most important cereal crop in the country. Its area is increasing steadily by substituting various crops in the area. The farmers in the country prefer using open-pollinated varieties over hybrids due to the high price of hybrid varieties.

What are the Latest Developments in the Pakistan Seed Market?

In October 2022, the Pakistani government announced a package of USD 7.98 billion to promote the agriculture sector.

In September 2022, the government spent USD 0.09 million on producing high-quality cotton seeds and developing climate-resilient production technologies.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Pakistan Seed Market Based on Product Type and Crop Type:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Transgenic Non-transgenic Open Pollinated

By Crop Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Grains and Cereals Rice Wheat Corn Other Grains and Cereals Oilseeds Cotton Sunflower Rapeseed Other Oilseeds Vegetables Solanaceae Cucurbit Roots and Bulbs Brassica Other Vegetables Other Seeds



