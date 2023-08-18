Smart Greenhouse Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Smart Greenhouse Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period.

A smart greenhouse refers to a self-regulated controlled space that offers real-time control of climatic conditions inside the greenhouse. This includes optimizing temperature, luminosity, soil moisture, and humidity using electronic devices like actuators and sensors.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.73% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The adoption of IoT and AI by farmers. The demand for modern farming techniques.

Who are the Top Companies in the Smart Greenhouse Market?

The market is highly fragmented. Several market players compete on a regional level to gain market share. The market players offer integrated products to enhance their presence throughout the value chain.

The significant players in the global smart greenhouse market are,

Heliospectra AB

Rough Brothers Inc. (Gibraltar Industries INC.)

Lumigrow Inc.

Certhon

GreenTech Agro LLC

Argus Control System Ltd

Logigs

Greenhouse Megastore (BFG Supply)

Netafim

Desert Growing

Sensaphone

CarbonBook (Motorleaf)

Key Highlights from the Smart Greenhouse Market Report :

Adoption of IoT and AI by Farmers

Farmers are adopting AI and IoT sensors to collect data points. They provide real-time data on critical factors like temperature, humidity, and light exposure throughout the greenhouse.

Greenhouses with high-value crops are targets for hackers. Farmers are using security systems to monitor and detect suspicious activity in the greenhouse infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific to Witness High Market Growth

In China, the market is witnessing the growing development of smart greenhouses to enable Chinese farmers to monitor the soil condition in real time.

The rising population and changing diets in India are creating pressure on land. As farmers are struggling to keep soil from degrading, the demand for smart greenhouses is increasing.

What are the Latest Developments in the Smart Greenhouse Market?

In March 2023, Kind LED Grow Lights launched the X1 Greenhouse LED Grow Light to maximize crop growth and quality.

In April 2022, the P100-M Smart Greenhouse was launched by the Department of Agriculture’s Regional Field Office 10 at its research facility.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Smart Greenhouse Market Based on Type, Technology, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hydroponic Non-hydroponic

By Technology (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) LED Grow Light HVAC Material Handling Control Systems Sensors and Cameras Valves and Pumps Irrigation Systems

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Smart Greenhouse Market Report (2023-2028) .

