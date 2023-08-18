Short-Acting Insulin Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.29 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Short-Acting Insulin Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.99 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period.

Regular insulin refers to short-acting human-made insulin. It is used for adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to control their blood sugar levels. Insulin injections are given to patients to use the glucose from their meals since their beta cells are damaged.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.99 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.29 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.46% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Middle East and Africa Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The demand for insulin for people with diabetes. The need to maintain blood glucose levels.

Who are the Top Companies in the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

The market is highly consolidated, with leading companies adopting strategies to expand their foothold in the market. The high profit of the market provides an incentive for various generic insulin manufacturers to introduce new products.

The significant players in the short-acting insulin market are,

Novo Nordisk AS

Sanofi Aventis

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Biocon

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Insulin Pens Market Report - The insulin pens market value is estimated at USD 32.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 38.07 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The insulin pens market value is estimated at USD 32.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 38.07 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Asia-Pacific Human Insulin Market Report - The Asia-Pacific human insulin market size is estimated at USD 7.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Short-Acting Insulin Market Report :

Growing Type 1 Diabetes Population

Monitoring blood glucose levels is necessary, as poor blood glucose can lead to diabetes-related complications. Therefore, this population requires insulin to be injected before their meals.

The youth is also at risk of developing diabetes, which may shorten their life expectancy. This is increasing the demand for short-acting insulin drugs.

The United States to Register High Growth

The United States has a 9.4% diabetic population, and every year, 1.75 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Therefore, the demand for insulin drugs is increasing in the country.

The US government is taking up initiatives to decrease insulin prices through its programs like the Medicare pilot program.

What are the Latest Developments in the Short-Acting Insulin Market?

In May 2022, the US FDA authorized Mounjaro injectables for people with Type 2 diabetes to help regulate their blood sugar levels.

In March 2021, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. screened the first patients in its ORA-D-013-2 study of oral insulin capsules for treating Type 2 diabetes.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Short-Acting Insulin Market Based on Drug and Geography:

By Drug (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Short-acting Insulins Apidra (Glulisine) Novolog/Novorapid Humalog (Lispro) Novolin (Actrapid) Insuman Humulin FIASP Admelog

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Asia-Pacific Japan South Korea China India Australia Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Iran Egypt Oman South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Short-Acting Insulin Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:



Middle East and Africa Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report - The Middle East and Africa insulin infusion pumps market size is estimated at USD 38.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 48.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Middle East and Africa insulin infusion pumps market size is estimated at USD 38.38 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 48.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report - The insulin infusion pumps market size is estimated at USD 3.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The insulin infusion pumps market size is estimated at USD 3.66 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Human Insulin Drugs Market Report - The human insulin drugs market size is estimated at USD 26.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 32.55 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment