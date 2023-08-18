New to The Street Announces its Televised Five Corporate Interviews Airing on Newsmax and The FOX Business Network, Episodes 503 and 504; Broadcastings Begin Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 503 and 504, on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network .



Newsmax airs Episode 503 on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring Five (5) Corporate Interviews.

1). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.'s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO.

2). Sports Merchandising – Greenlite Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) interviews with Adam Pennington, Director/CEO.

3). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

The FOX Business Network airs Episode 504 on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring Five (5) Corporate Interviews:

1). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

2). AI-powered Open Commerce Platform – RedCloud Technology, Ltd.'s interviews with Justin Floyd, CEO.

3). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s interview with Masa Higashida, Chairman, CEO, and President .

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer, RedCloud Technology, Ltd. ("RedCloud"), sits with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Jason explains RedCloud's business in utilizing technology to enhance the commerce of goods/services worldwide, especially for emerging growth economies. Latin America and Africa, two of the largest emerging markets, need efficiency in global business transactions. Experts believe that by 2025, Africa will have over 2 billion people who need and want all types of goods and services. RedCloud created and deployed an AI-powered Intelligent Open Commerce Platform that allows FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) an exciting B2B global exchange of goods/services. Large and small brands want to achieve market penetration in these emerging economies, but most small companies don't have the economic resources to pierce these markets. RedCloud can efficiently and effectively open a trade-commerce route, allowing B2B purchases. The AI platform can provide a useful forecasting tool enabling a business to determine the "Who, What, Where, and Why" of product distributions. As media influences continue to bring product brand awareness globally and product demand grows internationally, businesses must find comprehensive solutions to opening new markets. RedCloud offers a comprehensive platform for underserved global companies that otherwise don't have access to international markets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit RedCloud Technology, Ltd. - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Adam Pennington, Director/CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King about the Company. Recently, Game Time Production signed a 3-year corporate partnership collaboration with NFL team, New York Jets. Adam explains the partnership in more detail and the significance of Game Day Activation. The Company will have pre- and post-game signs and game time countdown clocks throughout the stadium with the Game Time logo visible to fans. With national TV coverage, the Company's logo will most likely be seen nationally during the Jets' home games. The agreement allows Jets players to appear in social media posts, with the content produced and created by Game Time Productions. All the Company's five business verticals, Game Time Watches, Game Time Bands, Game Time Performances, Game Time Wellness, and Game Time Media, focus on sports. Over the last 23 years , the Company has become the largest manufacturer of sports-licensed watches. Game Time Watches produce NFL, NHL, MLB, and other team watches, priced from inexpensive to high-end custom watches. The Company's Game Time Performance division expects significant growth in the months ahead, with the Company's Scientist, Mikel Anderson, bringing new sports drink products to the market. The recently introduced "Splash Cap" fits atop a water bottle; once smashed, a formulated vitamin powder infuses instantly into the bottle. The New York Jets open its NFL season at home on September 11, 2023, and Adam sees a strong year ahead for the Company and the New York Jets. The on-screen QR code is available during the show, Game Time Productions - https://gametimewatch.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John updates viewers about the Company's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinarian's tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. Today's Veterinary Practice recently published a peer-reviewed article about Spryng's efficacy. The Author, Dr. Tamara Grubb, DVM, Ph.D., DACVAA, wrote the article: "Select Drugs and Compounds for Canine Osteoarthritis Management," which addresses osteoarthritis' current treatments and the successfulness of new novel therapies. One such new therapy mentioned is Spryng, and how it looks at the bone-bone causes of osteoarthritis, a front-line use treatment, and an effective alternative to dogs that cannot take NSAIDs . John believes Dr. Grubb will discuss Spryng and her article in upcoming veterinarian conferences. As of June 30, 2023, Spryng is now used in 450 clinical locations in 47 states, up from 50 locations in 2022. As Spryng becomes more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis, PETV sees upward growth. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Director of Administration, and Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally conscious solutions. Brian Rivera talks about using the word "Sustainability" and how many industries use the word in describing business operations. He believes that "Sustainable" business practices are actions that improve communities and their surrounding environments. With young children, Brian Rivera wants sustainable measures to ensure a better and cleaner future for the next generation. Some see wood and other organic matter as useless waste; he and the rest of the SGTM team see sustainability as converting waste into usable organic products. Brian Rivera explains the Company's newest product, HumiSoil, a technologically advanced product that uses humus to restore soil's organic nutrients and can create water in soils. HumiSoil is the answer to improve soil conditions and water hydration, which can significantly improve the yields of organic fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products. Brian Meier, Chief Operating Officer, talks about managing the Company and its subsidiaries. With eight facilities and over 250 employees, Brian says that it takes the skills and the commitment of the Company's employees to create and grow sustainable products. The most crucial asset for SGTM is its employee resources. Brian Meier welcomes all viewers to visit the Company’s website to learn more about SGTM's sustainability products and services. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company, HumiSoil, and other initiatives. The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. - https://mulchmfg.com/ . The interview will air on Newsmax on August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). Alain and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry further discuss summertime e-communication travel concerns with Alain. Ana explained that a travel service she uses always asks for sensitive and private information to book airlines and hotels. Ana will only send that information through her SekurMail account. Alain states never to send confidential and sensitive information through open-source email, text, and messaging platforms. Before sending data over the internet, consider the type, the person/entity receiving it, and the context of the information. If anything is extremely sensitive and personal, don't use a platform that is sustainable in being hacked. Sekur.com can offer a business and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReply options, protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. The subscriber can send emails with time expiration parameters, password protections, and read limitations, all through Sekur's closed-loop encrypted military platform on its 100% owned servers in Switzerland. In addition to subscribing to SekurMail, the Company's SekurVPN service is another option, an encrypted virtual private network that protects a subscriber's IP address and website traffic information. A subscriber can be anywhere worldwide, but the IP address will show the user as being in Switzerland. Anyone interested in subscribing to Sekur's services can learn more at www.sekur.com . Subscribers can use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY for an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for five (5) years on uninterrupted subscriptions. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can significantly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, never tracks internet traffic, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd .- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , http://www.Sekur.com , and https://www.sekurvpn.com/ . "Privacy Has Arrived." The interview will air on Newsmax on August 19, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, and the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King is with Masa Higashida , Chairman, CEO, and President of NuZee, Inc. ("NuZee") ("NuZee Coffee"). From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , they talk about the Company's coffee and co-packing technologies that provide end-to-end sustainable solutions for small to large corporations. Masa's appearance on the show coincides with the Company's third-anniversary trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 in 2020, Management could not "Ring" the trading bell, but they did the ceremony before the interview. NuZee sells its sustainable coffee products and packaging solutions direct or through co-branding arrangements. With manufacturing operations in San Diego, CA, and South Korea, NuZee produces and sells its "Pour Over" or "Brew Bag" (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffee . A cup of coffee uses less water and coffee, and the brew bag is environmentally friendly. The portable product is convenient for travel, offices, and other locations/events. Masa explains to viewers that the Company's branding focuses on all current and future product offerings, created and developed using an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) mindset. Also, NuZee just entered a business relationship with Stone Brewing , a large US beer company in the US. NuZee expects to create a coffee brand for Stone Brewing, and they are exploring other branding opportunities with them. NuZee is actively expanding operations domestically and internationally. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network on August 21, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.

About RedCloud Technology, Ltd. :



RedCloud Technology, Ltd. ("RedCloud") is a global technology company headquartered in London, leveraging AI-powered technology to simplify international trade. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The Company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/ .

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) ($GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ):

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNL) (dba – Game Time Productions ) recently entered the Sports Licensing and Merchandising markets by acquiring Game Time Watches and Game Time Bands. Game Time is the leader in licensed sports watches having active, ongoing license agreements with the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and WWE, along with several iconic athletes and brands. GRNL also recently formed Game Time Media, Inc, to develop its podcast content and distribution networks, along with its social media, public relations, and media outreach efforts - https://gametimewatch.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

About NuZee, Inc. "NuZee Coffee":



NuZee, Inc. is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen Rated and sponsored broadcasts programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. The show also appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street , https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s .

