5G Devices Market Volume to Reach 33.24 Billion Units by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " 5G Devices Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market volume is estimated at 3 billion units in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 61.76% during the forecast period.

5G devices are growing in popularity due to the growing adoption of digital applications and upgrading of existing infrastructure. The fifth generation of mobile network equipment refers to 5G. The devices include machines, objects, and gadgets.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Volume (2023) 3 billion units Market Volume (2028) 33.24 billion units CAGR (2023-2028) 61.76% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Volume (billion units) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of emerging applications and business models. The growing use of smartphones.

Who are the Top Companies in the 5G Devices Market?

The market is moderately competitive, with established players who have made substantial investments in products and adopted partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

The significant players in the 5G devices market are,

ZTE Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Corporation

Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo Group Limited)

BBK Electronics Corporation

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

5G Connections Market Report - The 5G connections market value is estimated at USD 106.64 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 990.33 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 56.16% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The 5G connections market value is estimated at USD 106.64 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 990.33 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 56.16% during the forecast period (2023-2028). 5G Market in Aviation Report - The 5G market in aviation size is estimated at USD 7.32 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 10.02 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the 5G Devices Market Report :

Demand for Smartphones to Drive the Market

The demand for ultra-high bandwidth, low latency, and massive connectivity are offering growth opportunities to the market.

Various smartphone manufacturers are adopting strategic launches to cater to market demand. Samsung plans to launch more smartphones in India after massive sales of its 5G-enabled foldable devices.

North America to Register High Growth

North American service providers are launching commercial 5G devices to focus on mobile broadband. 5G devices that support all three spectrums are enabling the early adoption of the technology in the region.

Various companies are launching 5G connectivity in the region. Nokia extended its portfolio of user equipment to enable wireless network connectivity.

What are the Latest Developments in the 5G Devices Market?

In September 2022, Nokia and Telia Finland launched commercial 5G standalone networks with network slicing for fixed wireless access services.

In September 2022, ZTE Corporation and the Fujian Branch of China Mobile launched the first trails of the 5G industrial comprehensive emulator and analyzer in Fuzhou.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the 5G Devices Market Based on Form Factor, Spectrum Support, and Geography:

By Form Factor (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion units), 2018-2028) Modules CPE (Indoor/Outdoor) Smartphone Hotspots Laptops Industrial Grade CPE/Router/Gateway Other Form Factors

By Spectrum Support (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion units), 2018-2028) Sub-6 GHz mmWave Both Spectrum Bands

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Volume (billion units), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the 5G Devices Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

5G Infrastructure Market Report - The 5G infrastructure market size is estimated at USD 6.69 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 46.78 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 47.51% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The 5G infrastructure market size is estimated at USD 6.69 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 46.78 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 47.51% during the forecast period (2023-2028). 5G Services Market Report - The 5G services market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The 5G services market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period (2023-2028). 5G Enterprise Market Report – The 5G enterprise market is expected to register a CAGR of 42.00% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment